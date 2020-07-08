MANILA, Philippines – Assunta de Rossi marked 5 months of pregnancy on Instagram by sharing an ultrasound photo of her “little miracle from heaven.”

In the post, shared on July 7, Assunta said that she still doesn’t know the sex of the baby, and is “feeling a bit emotional because the last time I had a scan, the baby was as small as a jellybean, if not smaller.”

“It’s the fear of not knowing,” she said. “But I survived my first and second trimester during a pandemic and lockdown without any complications! Cheers!”

She added the hashtags #5monthspregnant and #MiracleBaby at the end of her post.

In an earlier post, the 37-year-old actress wrote about the struggles of conceiving despite having both myoma (benign tumors that develop in and around the uterus) and endometriosis (a painful condition in which tissue similar to one’s uterine lining grows outside the uterus).

“On March 5, 2020, I paid a visit to my OB-GYN after not seeing him for 3 plus years. Why? I had missed my period. An ultrasound scan and blood test confirmed later that day that I was about 5 weeks pregnant. I know, shocking!” she shared.

“Getting pregnant the natural way with myoma and endometriosis (which I both have) is extremely difficult. Only medical intervention or a miracle can make it happen. This was a miracle!” she said.

Assunta and her husband Jules have been trying to have a baby after being married for 18 years. The couple married in civil rites in December 2002.

Jules, 59, has two adult children from his first marriage. – Rappler.com