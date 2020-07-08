MANILA, Philippines – It’s been over three months since Iza Calzado was discharged from the hospital after recovering from COVID-19, but the actress continues to speak about her experience as a patient – this time, turning the spotlight on the nurses that cared for her throughout the ordeal.

On Instagram, Iza shared a photo of herself with the nurses from Asian Hospital, where she was treated for the disease after testing positive for coronavirus in March.

“Allow me to shine the spotlight on my amazing team of nurses (missing a few though!) from Asian Hospital who gave me the best love and care any patient could ever ask for,” Iza wrote.

“Together with my brilliant doctors, I really couldn’t have asked for a better team to help me fight and beat Covid 19. I am forever grateful,” she said.

Iza, who had been hospitalized in March for pneumonia, initially tested positive for the coronavirus. She was discharged on March 31, after being treated and testing negative. She has since donated her blood plasma for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

As of July 7, coronavirus cases in the Philippines rose to 47,873 as the Department of Health confirmed 1,540 new cases. – Rappler.com