MANILA, Philippines – Actress Janella Salvador took to social media on Wednesday, July 8 to answer – and dismiss —allegations that she did not pay former personal assistant Michelle Pelongco her last wage.

On Tuesday, July 7, Pelongco went to the radio show Raffy Tulfo in Action to accuse the actress of not paying her 12 days of service amounting to P3,600. Michelle said that she started working as a helper, earning P8,000 in Janella's household before she became the actress' personal assistant.

Michelle said that Janella gave part of her salary when she was asked to leave in April, and insisted that the actress still owes her P3,600.

On Twitter, Janella posted her statement with the caption: “The only time you are gonna hear from me about this PA ‘issue.’”

"I really don’t believe I have to defend myself because trial by media is not the appropriate venue for this,” she said.

“If you believe in your own lies and I really violated something, sue me. If you’re gonna twist the story in your desperate attempt to get money from me… sorry, hun. 3.6k is small and I would gladly give it to someone who deserves it. Not worth my time.”

Salvador ended her statement by saying: “We are literally still going through a pandemic and our press freedom is in danger. Next.”

