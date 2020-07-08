MANILA, Philippines – There's no underestimating the power of fandoms as fan clubs of ABS-CBN talents took to Twitter on July 8 to urge lawmakers to approve the network's franchise, making the hashtag #WeAppealAsOne trend.

Several fan clubs of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla's love team KathNiel tweeted using the hashtag, with some even tagging the Twitter account of the House of Representatives.

Many of them urged each other to email their representatives to vote in favor of ABS-CBN's franchise renewal. Some even included links to legislators' emails and to an email template.

WE TRUST THAT THE COMMITTEE WILL DECIDE FAIRLY WITHOUT INVOLVING PERSONAL ISSUES, PROFESSIONAL AND WITH INTEGRITY LIKE HOW A PUBLIC SERVANT SHOULD BE. #WeAppealAsOne #VoteYesToABSCBN#IbalikAngABSCBN pic.twitter.com/czndAbsMUD — KATHNIEL SPIKERS (@KATHNIELSpikers) July 8, 2020

The past 12 hearings gave us different emotions & opinions.

But, this not just about ABSCBN anymore. It's for the economy, the people, & the joy it brings to our household. Let's join hands as #WeAppealAsOne to the @HouseofRepsPH to hear us. pic.twitter.com/Jk68IBND4r — KathNiel Allegiance (@KNAllegiance25) July 8, 2020

As a fandom united in support&love for KathNiel,we are also supporting the franchise renewal of ABSCBN which served as a second home of our dear @bernardokath @imdanielpadilla.Let us give our appeals & e-mail the representatives who will decide the fate of ABSCBN.#WeAppealAsOne pic.twitter.com/BL06gOXHqn — KathNiel KaDreamers (@KaDreamersWorld) July 8, 2020

We are encouraging our co-fans to e-mail the representatives who will decide the fate of ABS-CBN.



For the 11,000 employees.



For the 11,000 families.



For Press Freedom.



For Kathryn and Daniel.https://t.co/MWdAPropBU#WeAppealAsOne#IbalikAngABSCBN #VoteYEStoABSCBN pic.twitter.com/RlbJTiSn30 — KathNiel KaDreamers (@KaDreamersWorld) July 8, 2020

KDKNs making a move once again

I think we really stan the right ones, influencing us to do the right thing



Proud KathNiel fan here! @imdanielpadilla @bernardokath #WeAppealAsOne@ABSCBN @starmagicphils keep ‘em — kathniel (@__KathNiel___) July 8, 2020

for the network who gave us these two, kathryn bernardo and daniel padilla#WeAppealAsOne pic.twitter.com/KLZbHtJycJ — jacob (@notsupreimo) July 8, 2020

Let our voices be heard!



E-mail the representatives who will be voting for ABS-CBN's franchise renewal tomorrow.



We can do this fandom! Let us once again, make a difference.#WeAppealAsOne#VoteYEStoABSCBN pic.twitter.com/8tpkNz19zB — Puerile (@deamimore) July 8, 2020

This is not the first time KathNiel fandoms mobilized to defend the love team. In May, they banded together to report blogger Banat By, who attacked the tandem after they spoke up and defended their home network.

But it wasn't just KathNiel fans that were making the appeal.

Fans of other ABS-CBN talents also tweeted using the hashtag, along with many others who support the network.

It will take you less than an hour to email each representative who will be voting for ABS-CBN Franchise Renewal tomorrow.



Email template: https://t.co/hm7ddINYjk

Emails of representatives: https://t.co/86oRxR3QE9#CongYES #WeAppealAsOne pic.twitter.com/goTL5WUweT — Joche (@jochendria) July 8, 2020

Tomorrow, ABS-CBN will receive the verdict on whether or not they will be granted another franchise.



Let us please take time to write an appeal to these representatives who are part of the Committee on Legislative Franchises.#VoteYesToABSCBN #WeAppealAsOne pic.twitter.com/VOYUWFeeK6 — gracia (@immarygracee) July 8, 2020

ABS-CBN serves us fresh and first hand information amidst the pandemic. They serve us entertainment. They extend their hands to those who are victims of ALL disasters and tragedies. Since then, ABS-CBN was and still our home. YES TO ABS-CBN!#WeAppealAsOne#VoteYesToABSCBN — B (@KCMBESTACTRESS) July 8, 2020

| WRITE FOR ABS-CBN



Don’t forget to campaign for @ABSCBN. E-mail these representatives and stand up for the 11, 000+ employees whose jobs are on the line. Let our voices be heard!#WeAppealAsOne#IbalikAngABSCBN#ForeverKapamilya #VoteYesToABSCBNFranchise #VoteYesToAbsCbn pic.twitter.com/0bpaWMInQO — KaoRhys United OFC (@KaorhysUnited) July 8, 2020

Donny Fam, the verdict will come out tomorrow. Let us make them hear our voices and help 11,000+ people who are about to lose their jobs.



SEE REPLIED TWEET FOR THE EMAIL TEMPLATE & LIST OF REPRESENTATIVES TO EMAIL.#WeAppealAsOne #ForeverKapamilya #IbalikAngABSCBN pic.twitter.com/laY9u4zF7w — DONNY SQUAD PHILIPPINES (@DONNYSQUADPH) July 8, 2020

ABS-CBN's flagship station Channel 2 and its radio stations went off air on May 5, to comply with a shut down order issued by the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC).

The media giant's franchise to operate lapsed on May 4, after lawmakers failed to act on their renewal on time.

The House resumed hearings for the renewal on June 29, and are set to wrap up deliberations on Thursday, July 9. (READ: Scenarios: What happens to ABS-CBN franchise after House panel vote?)

92 legislators will then put the franchise approval though no date for the vote has been set yet, and they are not expected to hand down a verdict on Thursday. – Rappler.com