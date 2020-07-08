MANILA, Philippines – GMA 7 actor Alden Richards has been tapped by the Department of Health (DOH) as its ambassador for a campaign to combat the spread of the coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19.

The DOH made the announcement on its social media accounts Wednesday, July 8.

Tama ang hula niyo!



Let us all welcome our BIDA champion, Mr. Alden Richards! Nakita mo na ba ang bagong TV commercial na pinagbiBIDAhan niya?



— Department of Health (@DOHgovph) July 8, 2020

A commercial for the Bida Solusyon campaign was also launched the same day.

BIDA stands for:

B – Bawal ang walang mask (Always wear a mask)

I – I-sanitize ang mga kamay or iwas hawak sa mga bagay (Always clean your hands or avoid touching objects)

D – Dumistansya ng isang metro (Maintain one meter distance)

A – Alamin ang totoo impormasyon (Arm yourself with the right information)

Mga kababayan, ito na ang tamang panahon! Ipinakikilala na namin sa inyo ang ating BIDA champion! Panoorin ang video sa ibaba upang makilala na siya.



— Department of Health (@DOHgovph) July 8, 2020





Alden, a host of long-running Eat Bulaga, rose to fame after his tandem with Maine Mendoza became a hit on the noontime show's "Kalyeserye."

The actor also starred alongside Kathryn Bernardo in the 2019 hit film Hello, Love, Goodbye. – Rappler.com