This is a developing story.

MANILA, Philippines – Former Glee star Naya Rivera is missing after her boat rental was found on Lake Piru in Los Padres National Forest in Ventura County, California, without her onboard.

According to the Ventura County Sherrif's Department, the search began when boaters found Rivera's 4-year-old son floating by himself on the boat at around 4 pm on Thursday, July 9. The boat was rented by Rivera on the same day at 1 pm.

Authorities presume that Rivera is a "possible drowning victim." A dive team and helicopters were called to the scene.

Hapening now: Search for possible drowning victim at Lake Piru. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff on scene. SAR Dive Team and PIO on the way. — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

"The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light," they wrote on Twitter.

The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/bC3qaZS3Ra — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

According to a CBS Los Angeles report, the child was found unharmed by other boaters. Rivera's son said that it was only he and his mother swimming. She never got back on the boat.

Authorities also said that the son was wearing a life vest, but Rivera wasn't.

just the two of us pic.twitter.com/wCunAlGJ1B — Naya Rivera (@NayaRivera) July 7, 2020

Rivera's last post on Twitter and Instagram is a photo of her and her son, with the caption, "Just the two of us." – Rappler.com