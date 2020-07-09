MANILA, Philippines – Liza Soberano is now on YouTube. On Thursday, July 9, the actress posted a teaser for the "awkward" introduction for her YouTube channel "Life with Liza," which will premiere on Saturday, July 11.

"A little surprise for all of you. This Saturday. 6pm!"

As of writing, the channel already has close to 15,000 subcribers. Prior to launching her own YouTube channel, Liza made appearances on boyfriend, actor Enrique's Gil's vlogs.

Liza is the latest celebrity to join YouTube. Among those who launched their own channels this year include Kathryn Bernardo and Julia Barretto.– Rappler.com