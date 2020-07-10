MANILA, Philippines – After majority of the House committee rejected the franchise renewal application of media network ABS-CBN on Friday, July 10, local celebrities, artists, and singers outside the Kapamilya network took to Twitter to denounce the denial, while showing their support for ABS-CBN.

Actor and screenwriter Juan Miguel Severo cursed at Congress, calling for the names of the 70 House members who voted to adopt the rejection.

FUCK THE CONGRESS — Juan Miguel Severo (@TheRainBro) July 10, 2020

Nanginginig ako sa galit. — Juan Miguel Severo (@TheRainBro) July 10, 2020

ILABAS 'YANG 70 NA 'YAN — Juan Miguel Severo (@TheRainBro) July 10, 2020

Director and head of Globe Studios Quark Henares called out the "odds that people will choose power, greed and pettiness over serving the Filipino people."

70 vs 11



the odds that people will choose power, greed and pettiness over serving the Filipino people — Quark Henares (@quarkhenares) July 10, 2020

On Twitter, GMA artist Gabbi Garcia offered a sad hug.

Yakap.. — Gabbi Garcia (@gabbi) July 10, 2020

Comedian and actor Ramon Bautista pleaded for the Congress to provide "true jobs" for the 11,000 workers under ABS-CBN – not jobs of the trolls "enjoying themselves right now."

Congress baka pwede man lang gumawa ng moves para makagawa ng trabaho para sa mga nawalan — Ramon Bautista (@ramonbautista) July 10, 2020

Yung trabahong totoo, hindi po yung kagaya sa mga trolls na nagsasaya ngayon — Ramon Bautista (@ramonbautista) July 10, 2020

Liway director Kip Oebanda expressed his sadness for his friends from the network, especially for those who "aren't rich," and his anger towards his country.

Nag-uumapaw ang lungkot ko para sa mga kaibigan ko. Lalo na ang mga hindi naman mayaman. Ang galit para sa bayan ko. Pero umaasa rin ako na matatapos rin ang lahat ng ito. Gaya ng dati. Kapit lang. Balang araw, maniningil tayo. #NOtoABSCBNFranchiseDENIAL — Kip Oebanda (@kipoebanda) July 10, 2020

Mga abstan votes ay mga no votes ng mga duwag.#NoToABSCBNFranchiseDenial — Kip Oebanda (@kipoebanda) July 10, 2020

Musician and producer Jim Paredes also asked his followers which side they are on, now that "evil rules our land."

'The line it is drawn, the curse it is cast.'

Evil rules our land.



Which side are you on? — Jim (@Jimparedes) July 10, 2020

No words atm https://t.co/a91dNvWkcA — Lauren Young (@loyoung) July 10, 2020

Actress Lauren Young said that she has "no words at the moment." {source}

Comedian and actress K Brosas expressed her disbelief over the decision of 70 members.

70 yes?!?!! Shutanginamesssss!! — carmela brosas (@kbrosas) July 10, 2020

#NOtoABSCBNFranchiseDenial — carmela brosas (@kbrosas) July 10, 2020

Ben&Ben lead singer Paolo Benjamin wrote that "evil will be defeated, no matter how long it takes."

evil will be defeated, no matter how long it takes — Paolo Benjamin (@PaoloBenjamin_) July 10, 2020

Musicain Johnoy Danao called out the "representatives of the Palace," and not the "representatives of the people" that they should be.

Tanungin mo kung bakit na-deny ang ABS-CBN dun sa 70, sigurado walang matinong maisasagot kasi walang nilabag ang network. Walang basehan, nautusan lang. Representative ng palasyo, hindi ng mamamayan. — johnoy danao (@johnoydanao) July 10, 2020

At sa onse na may sariling paninindigan, pag-asa ang handog niyo sa amin sa malagim na araw na ‘to. Maraming salamat! — johnoy danao (@johnoydanao) July 10, 2020

Ben&Ben keyboardist Patricia Lasaten posted the trending hashtag, #NOtoABSCBNFranchiseDenial.

#NOtoABSCBNFranchiseDenial — Patricia Lasaten (@patlasaten) July 10, 2020

Radio DJ Mo Twister also reiterated that decrying the decision isn't about "whether you associate yourself as a Kapamilya."

I've said this a lot the past few weeks. It's not about whether you associate yourself as a #kampamilya. It should be about being united in acknowledging that that hijo de puta is a dictator wielding power cuz of a personal vendetta. It doesnt matter who the target is. — Mo Twister (@djmotwister) July 10, 2020

Seventy members of the House of Representatives' legislative franchises committee voted "yes" to the resolution rejecting bills that sought the renewal of ABS-CBN's franchise. Eleven members voted "no," two inhibited from voting, while one abstained. The decision comes after the 13 hearings on the franchise bills with the committee on good government and accountability.

Several ABS-CBN stars also expressed their heartbreak online over the decision. – Rappler.com