MANILA, Philippines – Despite pleas from the public – from workers to the most high-profile celebrities – ABS-CBN's franchise application was rejected by lawmakers on Friday, July 10.

A total of 70 members of the House of Representatives' legislative franchises committee voted to adopt the resolution rejecting bills that seek to renew ABS-CBN's franchise, while 11 voted against it. Two other members inhibited from voting while one abstained.

The decision is considered a blow to press freedom and hurts the network's 11,000 workers, among them, its talents, who took to social media to express their grief and dismay at the news.

The stars went from tweeting heart emojis in ABS-CBN's signature red, green, and blue colors to posting broken heart emojis, many of them apparently at a loss for words.

Liza Soberano, one of the network's most bankable stars, also tweeted a broken heart emoji shortly after the news broke. In a subsequent tweet, she said "Wish I could hug everyone I love from ABS-CBN right now."

"To all the employees who are greatly affected by this. I’m sorry. I’m sorry they aren’t sorry," she continued.

"Nakakaputang Ina," tweeted actress Ria Atayde, who added "Hindi kami makakalimot (we will not forget)."

Love Thy Woman star Kim Chiu also expressed that she was heartbroken, and thanked the 11 legislators who voted in favor of granting the franchise.

"Salamat po sa 11 na bumoto at nagbigay sa amin ng pag asa. Sa 70...grabe po (Thank you to the 11 who voted and gave us hope. To the 70...just wow)," she said.

Actress Angel Locsin – who had earlier trooped to Batasang Pambansa along with other ABS-CBN workers to urge lawmakers to give the network a chance – shared a photo on Instagram of her rally sign on the ground.

"Kami po ay tulala at hindi alam kung anong gagawin (we are in shock and don't know what to do)," she said.

"Gusto ko lang pong magpasalamat sa ilang taong pagtanggap nyo po sa amin sa inyong mga tahanan (I want to thank you all for the many years you welcomed us into your homes," she added.

A Soldier's Heart star Gerald Anderson said the news was "unbelievable" in a post on Instagram.

"We will rise again.. Praying for everyone who depends on ABS-CBN to provide for their families.. Our company and bosses fought so hard for us.. Always remember their efforts for us," he said.

On Twitter, actress Chie Filomeno said "70 people just crushed the hearts of 11,000 people and their family." In a subsequent tweet, she thanked the 11 legislators who voted in favor of the franchise renewal.

In the Philippines, broadcast companies are required by law to have a franchise from Congress. ABS-CBN had previously held a 25-year franchise, which lapsed on May 4. The House sat on bills that were filed for its renewal, until it expired last May 4.

The government-run National Telecommunications Commission shut down the media giant a day after. – Rappler.com