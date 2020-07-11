MANILA, Philippines – Broadway star Lea Salonga took to Twitter shortly after a House panel rejected ABS-CBN's franchise renewal application on Friday, July 10.

The singer aired her thoughts on the reactions following it, after ABS-CBN celebrities, stars outside the network, and netizens shared their disbelief over the decision. Lea said that although "we can't always control what happens around us," we can still "control how we react."

She said that for herself, she'd rather "choose optimism" than vengeance and hate.

"In every crisis, there is opportunity. We need to take the time to figure out what that’ll be. Tomorrow is another day. Must create," the 49-year-old actress wrote.

Lea admitted that she sat at her kitchen table "in stunned silence," as she tried to "make sense of things."

"I ask for kindness please, not for myself, but for everyone else hurting today. Sigh... paano ba 'to (what can be done)?" she added.

She ended her Twitter thread by sharing that she has been "vacillating between being okay and not being okay."

"Sabi nga ni Jessie J, 'It’s okay not to be okay.' So I’m going to let myself not be okay, and be okay with that," Lea added.

On June 16, Lea trended on Twitter for her Facebook post (which has since been deleted) that wrote, "Dear Pilipinas, p***** ina, ang hirap mong mahalin." (Dear Philippines, f**k, you're hard to love." A few days after the post, she clarified that she was "not cursing the Philippines." – Rappler.com