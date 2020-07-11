MANILA, Philippines – Gretchen Barretto may be a lot of things – but at least we know she won't let anyone speak in her name – especially when they call to oust President Rodrigo Duterte.

On Instagram on July 11, the actress posted a screenshot of a Twitter account that bore her name and photo. The account had a pinned tweet that used the hashtag #OustDuterteNow.

"THIS IS A FAKE Twitter ACCOUNT! I DO NOT HAVE A TWITTER ACCOUNT," the actress clarified. She asserted her support for the President, saying "I AM PRO DUTERTE," adding fist emojis.

In another Instagram post, she showed a screenshot of the dummy account posting a photo of the congressmen who voted in favor of ABS-CBN. "THIS IS A FAKE TWITTER ACCOUNT!!! I Have Not made a single statement regarding congress & abs cbn," she said, once again adding fist emojis.

Gretchen has starred in several ABS-CBN teleseryes, including Magkaribal and Princess and I. She also ocassionally co-hosted the celebrity talk show The Buzz, which was one of the network's most popular shows.

Gretchen has never been shy with her support for Duterte – who even visited her late father's wake in October 2019, on the same day Gretchen and her sister Marjorie had their infamous scuffle.

She also greeted the President on his 75th birthday last March.