MANILA, Philippines – Ogie Alcasid tested negative for coronavirus in a PCR swab test after a previous rapid antibody test result showed he was positive for the virus.

In a Facebook post, the actor explained that he has been in isolation after testing positive from a first rapid test. He then said that he took another rapid test that came out negative.

For a “tie breaker,” he said he took a third test, again showing positive results – and as their HR protocol dictated, he took a PCR swab test on Monday, July 6.

The results came after 4 days, showing that he was negative.

“Praise the Lord!!!” he said. He shared that in his isolation he had “communion with God.”

“Btw, I was asymptomatic the whole time,” he said.

The PCR or polymerase chain reaction test is still seen as yielding more accurate results in the Philippines – up to 97% accurate or higher.

The test involves taking a swab from a patient’s nose or throat to determine the actual presence of the coronavirus and if a person is currently infected. Results are processed in 24 hours or longer.

The rapid antibody test takes a patient’s blood sample and detects antibodies, which the body produces in response to an infectious agent, such as a virus. The antibodies generally arise after 4 days up to over a week after being infected, so rapid tests are not used to diagnose current disease. (READ: FAST FACTS: What’s the difference between PCR, rapid antibody tests?)

As the name implied, rapid antibody test kits deliver results faster – approximately 45 minutes. However, doctors have warned when rapid tests are used on people without coronavirus symptoms, there is a high incidence of false positives.

On July 11, the Philippines recorded 54,222 coronavirus cases, after counting over 1,000 cases daily for 9 straight days. – Rappler.com