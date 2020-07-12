MANILA, Philippines – For the second day in a row, ABS-CBN employees, celebrities, and supporters gathered in front of the media giant's compound to stage a noise barrage in protest of the non-renewal of its franchise.

The protest continued on July 12, Sunday, in front of the Sgt Esguerra gate, right beside the network's news headquarters and the tower from which ABS-CBN used to transmit its signal to televisions nationwide.

A House committee on July 10 voted against granting ABS-CBN a new franchise, after week of hearings. ABS-CBN executives had to answer questions regarding its former president's citizenship, non-existent tax deliquencies, allegations of media "bias," and even the personal gripes of politicians from the lower chamber of Congress.

A program and protest were also staged on July 10 and a noise narrage on July 11, to oppose the House committee's decision.

In the Philippines, broadcast media – such as TV and radio – must secure a legislative franchise. ABS-CBN's lapsed on May 4, after the House failed to act on several bills that would have given the network a new franchise. It has been off air since May 5, when the National Telecommunications Commission issued a order for it to cease airing.

Since then, ABS-CBN has been accessible only via cable subscriptions or through its online platforms.

ABS-CBN, the country's biggest media network, employs more than 11,000 regular and contractual workers. Most, if not all, will likely see their livelihoods endangered as a result of the House committee's franchise decision. – Rappler.com