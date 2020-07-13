MANILA, Philippines – Actress Kelly Preston, known for her roles in Jerry Maguire, Twins, and Gotti, died on Sunday, July 12 in the US after battling breast cancer. She was 57.

Kelly's husband, actor John Travolta, made the announcement on his social media accounts.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."

"My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered."

"I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."

Kelly left behind daughter Ella and son Benajmin. The couple's eldest son, Jett, died in 2009.

Born Kelly Kamalelehua Smith, the actress studied acting at the University of Southern California. She played several minor roles on television before making it big in movies.

Kelly's last movie was Gotti, where she starred alongside her husband John in the lead role.

One of Kelly's last photos was with her family, greeting John a Happy Father's Day.

"Happy Father’s Day to the best one I know, we love you."

