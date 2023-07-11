[Only IN Hollywood] Jo Ampil makes female The Engineer her own – no Cadillac, no red jacket

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

For the first time in the 32-year history of 'Miss Saigon,' The Engineer will be female and played by Filipina actress Jo Ampil

LOS ANGELES, USA – “We’re not going to have a Cadillac, that’s for sure, because a woman’s dream is not about the Cadillac,” Jo Ampil recently revealed to me about her The Engineer. For the first time in Miss Saigon’s 32-year history, The Engineer, originated by Jonathan Pryce and then portrayed by a lost list of distinguished actors, will be female.

Jo has the honor of creating the female The Engineer in what is billed as the first regional non-replica production of the popular musical in the United Kingdom, on the Crucible stage at the Sheffield Theatres, the largest theater complex outside of London.

Jo, who talked to me via Zoom, shared her excitement in taking on the challenge of returning to Miss Saigon, not as Kim this time but as The Engineer. It was the week before she began her preview performances last Saturday, July 8. The production officially opens on Thursday, July 13.

REHEARSAL. Photo courtesy of Sheffield Theatres

Producer Cameron Mackintosh reportedly warmed to the idea of a female The Engineer when he learned Jo was going to be the one to do it. Presented by a special arrangement with Cameron, this reimagining of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schonberg’s musical is by Robert Hastie and Anthony Lau, Sheffield’s artistic director and associate director, respectively.

It’s yet another feat in Jo’s international career, which, aside from her Kim performances in the London, Sydney, United Kingdom touring, and 10th anniversary productions, features a long list of stage credits, including West End productions of South Pacific and Jesus Christ Superstar.

The Manila-born actress also memorably played Candida opposite Rachel Alejandro’s Paula in Ang Larawan, Loy Arcenas’ film adaptation of the stage musical by Ryan Cayabyab and Rolando Tinio, which was also adapted from Nick Joaquin’s play, A Portrait of the Artist as Filipino.

Just last month, she finished being part of a successful South Korean tour of Cats where she played the plum part, Grizabella. When Jo revealed the details of her take on the female The Engineer to me, this restaging of Miss Saigon sounded even more exciting than I thought. “It’s really exciting!” she enthused.

Jo leads the cast, several of whom are her fellow Filipinos. The full cast includes Jessica Lee (Kim and alternate Mimi), Desmonda Cathabel (Mimi and alternate Kim), Aynrand Ferrer (Gigi), Shanay Holmes (Ellen), Ethan Le Phong (Thuy), Christian Maynard (Chris), Emily Ooi (Yvonne and understudy Gigi), Shane O’Riordan (John), and Ericka Posadas (Fifi and understudy The Engineer).

Miss Saigon will run through August 19. The following are excerpts from our video conversation.

Q: How did the idea come about?

It was presented to me via email. This came from Sheffield Theatres. They said they wanted to see me for a big show and they’d like to discuss it with me. So, the meeting happened and I met up with Anthony Lau, who’s the associate artistic director of Sheffield Theatres.

When I saw him, I was like, “So what’s the big show?” And he was like, “Well, we’re thinking of casting you for Miss Saigon.” And I was really perplexed because I was like, “Are you going to have a mother there? Or I don’t know what character I’m going to play. I’m too old for Kim.”

He said, “It’s for the role of The Engineer.” And for a second, I was quiet because I really didn’t know how to react. I was stunned. And all these ideas are running through my head, like how is that going to be? How’s that going to happen? How’s that possible? They’re going to have to change so many things, the keys of the songs, some of the lyrics, for sure.

Photo courtesy of Sheffield Theatres

So, they said, yes, Cameron is happily involved in some bits here because he needs to approve certain things. And yes, there’s going to be a key change. All those things are going to happen, so don’t worry. I’m like, “Okay.”

So I was walking aimlessly around London thinking, okay, I was going through the script of Miss Saigon and trying to remember the lines of The Engineer, and then I’m thinking, okay, this is going to happen and this is not possible. I don’t think that’s going to work or this is going to work.

This needs to be tweaked. So, all those things in my head. I started writing things down already as soon as I was offered the role, all the ideas running through my head. So yeah, that’s how it happened. And then it started sinking into my head that, okay, I’m going to be playing this.

Q: Now that you’re in rehearsals, how does it feel to be playing The Engineer instead of Kim?

It is so much fun. Oh my gosh, I feel like I’m in a playground. It’s such a fun role to play. Now, I understand why so many people love this role.

But of course, being a woman, you explore the vulnerability of songs such as “The American Dream,” of all songs. We always think that “The American Dream” is such a fun number.

But there’s so much in that song that you can explore, like the emotional side of it because you’re talking about her dreams, her innermost dreams or precious dreams, and that is a big deal. That’s a big deal for The Engineer. So, it’s just nice to be able to delve into the most profound parts of the songs. And “If You Want to Die in Bed” as well, that’s another one. And “Bangkok” (“What a Waste”) is so much fun.

So, I get to sing all those wonderful numbers and give my own take and my stamp. So yeah, I just can’t wait for people to see it.

Q: So, did you and the co-directors, Robert Hastie, and Anthony Lau, come up with the backstory of the female The Engineer? Is her story the same as that of the male The Engineer?

The story is exactly the same. We are just creating a new narrative with a different perspective in the context of, say, sisterhood and women empowerment.

I know it is a love story between Kim and Chris but it can also be a love story between The Engineer and Kim. This is a mother-daughter kind of relationship or a sister or someone you’re close to, someone you can relate to, someone that you can see. I can see myself in Kim. That’s why I take her on and I actually look after her. It’s so many things that you can explore.

So, for now, while we’re discovering all those things, we’re also trying to reimagine the show and making sure that it is somehow politically correct with the knowledge that we have now. And also addressing the issues of seeing it from the perspective of women or the perspective of Asians because we have an Asian director now. Our lighting designer is Asian. Our assistant director is Asian.

So many people whose voices are being heard this time, which is wonderful. And it’s without being judgmental of the past productions.

Photo courtesy of Sheffield Theatres

It’s just great that they took on this. It’s very brave of them to take on this beloved musical that they’re taking precedence basically in changing and in encouraging to move forward and giving it longevity. I applaud them for that.

Q: How does it feel rehearsing with Jessica Lee the one singing Kim’s songs?

It’s wonderful because, of course, when I hear her sing, sometimes, I feel like, oh my gosh, that’s my line. Oh no, it’s not. So, I still forget. But it’s great.

Jessica is so excited to be playing this role and I can so relate to that because Kim is such a wonderful role to play. And our Kims are so wonderful and they sing so well. They’re feisty. They give it their own touch and their own take and it’s just wonderful to watch them give it a different twist.

Q: You mentioned “The American Dream.” So, what do you look forward to about performing this big, showstopping number? Miss Saigon and musical lovers can’t wait to see you perform with the Cadillac.

We’re not going to have a Cadillac, that’s for sure, because a woman’s dream is not about the Cadillac. So, my Engineer does not dream about the Cadillac. It’s more of a male Engineer who dreams about the Cadillac, so mine is completely different. We’re going to see what we’re going to give you. I gave them my idea and they took it on, which is wonderful.

I said, “Well, my Engineer’s dream is this and that and that.” So, I’m not having any Cadillac. I don’t dream about cars. Money, definitely. My Engineer dreams about money and so many other things. And she has different icons that she looks up to, such as Cher, Marilyn Monroe. So those things are going to be incorporated into the show somehow.

Q: Will The Engineer also be wearing the same iconic red jacket and black pants?

Absolutely not. No. I’m a woman. I did tell them that I created a backstory where my Engineer was born in the Year of the Snake. So, there’s this animalistic side to her.

And it’s not just about the snake, it’s about other animals, too. There’s like a cougar, there’s a zebra, all those things. So those ideas are going to be incorporated into that, too. And we also looked at her background. My father (The Engineer’s) was a tattoo artist in Haiphong.

Photo courtesy of Sheffield Theatres

What does that mean? She’s covered in tattoos because if her father was a tattoo artist, then she would’ve been the canvas of her father. So, we’ll expect some tattoos here and there.

Q: Turning to another musical, what was your experience like recently playing Grizabella in the South Korean production of Cats?

Oh, I love Cats. It’s a show that I keep going back to because I just love it so much.

It’s one of those roles that I had my eye on for a very long time because, of course, when I wanted to play Grizabella, I was way too young. I was 17 when I saw the show and I was like, hmm, I really want to play that role but I don’t think I’ll be able to play it this young.

So, I waited many years before I got Grizabella. And when I finally got it, I just didn’t let it go. I just kept doing it.

You know what? It’s surprisingly moving to play a cat. I don’t know why but I think it’s because of the song that I sang in the show, “Memory.” It’s a lot of fun. There is a special language within Cats musical that the people who are involved in it can understand. And it actually translates once you’re on stage to the audience that is watching.

But that’s why it’s so magical to be in it and that’s why I keep doing it. Also, it’s so universal. It’s about cats. It’s about love. So, there’s nothing political about it. It’s just fun. It’s just magical. So, you just transport the audience to a completely different world. So yeah, that’s why it’s always a hit.

Q: When he was Prince Charles, you met him for the first time during the press call for “Jesus Christ Superstar” in London. What do you still recall about meeting him?

I remember it was a newly renovated theater at that time. That’s why he came and we were in the middle of rehearsals for the show. So, we gave him a little preview and then we met him backstage.

I just remember there was a mouse that ran over his foot and that became the headline of that performance. But I remember he was asking me about where I’m from. It was very vague.

I was just so starstruck because it was my first time to meet a member of the royal family. And then we had drinks with him afterwards in the lobby. That’s all I can remember. He was very normal and very jolly. That’s how I remember Prince Charles.

Q: Have you seen Ang Larawan or The Portrait on Netflix and how did it feel to see the film being streamed on a popular platform like Netflix?

My gosh, when they told me that it was going to be on Netflix, I was so ecstatic. Finally, it’s going to be on Netflix. Yeah, I saw it again not long ago and I’m just ecstatic.

I think this movie deserves to be seen by so many people. It’s part of our culture. It’s a wonderfully done movie by Loy (Arcenas, director) and they really took care of it.

I remember when we were filming it, Celeste (Legaspi) and GR, (Girlie) Rodis, they really took care of it. They took care of the works of our national artists, Nick Joaquin, Rolando Tinio, and Ryan Cayabyab. They were really taking care of those things and it deserved all the accolades that it got.

Q: What is next for you after Miss Saigon?

After Miss Saigon, I’m going to go on holiday. I have a series of concerts coming up but after that, I’m going to go on holiday. I haven’t had a holiday in two years.

So, I told my husband (Faust Peneyra), look, we’re going to be away soon. So don’t fret because I’ve been away from him so we haven’t had time with each other. So finally, after this one, I said I have to book it before anything else. So, we are actually going to go and just rest.

Q: That’s great. But will you be doing any projects soon in the Philippines?

Yes, I have a concert coming up. This is going to be with a few artists from the Philippines as well. It’s for the anniversary of CCP (Cultural Center of the Philippines). – Rappler.com