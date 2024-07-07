Abra’s Myrna Esguerra is Binibining Pilipinas International 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Myrna Esguerra of Abra was crowned Binibining Pilipinas International 2024 during the live coronation night held at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, July 7.

Esguerra bested 39 other candidates in the competition to succeed Binibining Pilipinas International 2023 Angelica Lopez. However, Esguerra will be representing the country in the Miss International 2025 pageant, as Lopez has yet to compete in the 2024 edition.

During the coronation night, Esguerra also took home three special awards: Best in National Costume, Best in Swimsuit, and Best in Evening Gown.

Aside from Esguerra, Jasmin Bungay of Pampanga was also named Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2024. She succeeded Anna Valencia Lakrini, who finished as 2nd runner-up in the Miss Globe 2023 pageant.

Meanwhile, Zambales’ Christal dela Cruz and Pila, Laguna’s Trisha Martinez finished as 1st runner-up and 2nd runner-up, respectively.

The 2024 edition also marked the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc.’s 60th anniversary. Over a hundred past Binibining Pilipinas Queens were present for a much-awaited grand reunion on one stage.

Catriona Gray, Nicole Cordoves, MJ Lastimosa, Kylie Versoza, and Ruffa Gutierrez hosted the coronation night, with performances from Gary Valenciano, Martin Nieverra, SB19, TJ Monterde, and Maki.

Reigning Miss International 2023 Andrea Rubio was one of the special guests. – Rappler.com