Herlene Budol to compete in ‘different international pageant,’ not Tourism World 

ALV Pageant Circle clarifies that Herlene's Miss Philippines Tourism 2023 title is a generic one and has no 'contractual obligation to any international pageant'

MANILA, Philippines – ALV Pageant Circle, organizer of the Miss Grand Philippines pageant, set the record straight that Herlene Nicole Budol will be competing in a “different international tourism pageant” instead of the rumored Miss Tourism World competition.

During the July 13 coronation night that saw Cagayan De Oro’s Nikki de Moura crowned as Miss Grand Philippines 2023, Budol was named Miss Philippines Tourism 2023 – prompting pageant fans to think that she would be the country’s representative in the Miss Tourism World competition to be held in London later this year.

During the ceremony, Budol was also crowned by Justine Felizarta, who finished as 1st runner-up in the Miss Tourism World 2022 competition. It can also be recalled that it was ALV Pageant Circle who appointed Felizarta as the Philippines’ representative for the Miss Tourism World 2022 pageant.

In a statement posted on their social media accounts on Wednesday, July 19, ALV Pageant Circle clarified that the title given to the comedienne-host was a “generic title with no contractual obligation to any international pageant,” hence it was not a confirmation of Budol’s participation in the Miss Tourism World pageant.

They continued that because of this, their choice of global pageant for their winners may vary every year, “depending on the ideals and visions of the organization.”

ALV Pageant Circle also emphasized that they have “since ceased from using the Miss Tourism World Philippines title” as it “has never been [their] intention to instigate any conflict of interest with our fellow pageant organizers.”

The statement of ALV Pageant Circle came after the Hiyas ng Pilipinas pageant posted on its official Facebook page on Tuesday, July 18, a cease-and-desist order to other entities utilizing the names of its affiliates, including Miss Tourism World.

Hiyas ng Pilipinas Chairman Mike Sordilla also told Inquirer that the Miss Tourism World franchise rightfully belongs to them, stressing that they will be the one to choose a Philippine representative for the London-based pageant.

According to ALV Pageant Circle, they’ll be announcing the pageant that Budol will compete in “very soon.”

Prior to joining Miss Grand Philippines, Budol was named first runner-up in the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 competition.

In August 2022, she was announced as the country’s representative to the Miss Planet International pageant. It was supposed to be Budol’s first time to represent the country in an international pageant, but she had to withdraw due to “pageant debacles.” Her replacement, Maria Luisa Varela, eventually won the Miss Planet International crown during the January 2023 coronation night. – Rappler.com