LOOK: Annabelle McDonnell arrives in Vietnam for Miss Charm 2023 

The Miss Charm 2023 coronation night is set for February 16

MANILA, Philippines – Annabelle McDonnell has arrived in Vietnam for the Miss Charm 2023 pageant.

The beauty queen left Manila on Friday, February 3, saying that she’s “beyond grateful and excited to represent the Philippines at Miss Charm International.”

Since her arrival, Annabelle has also shared more snaps from their pre-pageant activities in Vietnam.

In a Saturday, February 4, Instagram Live, Annabelle shared a video of her hanging out with fellow delegates before their official sashing ceremony.

Pageant camp Aces and Queens added that Annabelle is “officially sashed and making waves in The Grand Ho Tram Strip for [Miss Charm.]”

Annabelle, who finished as first runner-up in Miss Universe Philippines 2022, was appointed as Miss Charm Philippines 2023 in November 2022.

The Miss Charm 2023 coronation is happening on February 16 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Forty candidates from all over the world are competing for the crown and a $100,000 prize. – Rappler.com