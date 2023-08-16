LOOK: Arci Muñoz, Bailey May join Miss Universe Bahrain 2023 jury

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The coronation night is set for September

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino personalities Arci Muñoz and Bailey May are among the jury of the Miss Universe Bahrain 2023 pageant.

The organization shared photos of the two on their social media accounts.

“It’s our honor to present one of the most sought-after and highly respected actresses in [the] Asian film and TV industry – the superbly talented and incredibly stunning – [Arci Muñoz],” the pageant captioned the post about the Filipina actress.

In the comments section, Arci wrote: “Thank you [so] much for having me. This is such a dream.”

As for Bailey, the organization described him as a “talented and versatile international pop artist.” The former Pinoy Big Brother housemate is a member of the pop group Now United.

Other jury members of the pageant include Egyptian celebrity Mai Omar, Moroccan actress Leila Hadioui, and philanthropist Sameera Shah, among others.

The Miss Universe Bahrain (MUB) organization, which is headed by Dubai-based Filipino Josh Yugen, features an all-Filipino team.

Other members of the MUB team also include host Raymond Gutierrez, filmmaker Brillante Mendoza, and Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa.

The Miss Universe Bahrain 2023 coronation night is set for September. – Rappler.com