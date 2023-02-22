LOOK: Ashley Montenegro heads to Egypt for Miss Eco International 2023

Ashley is aiming for a back-to-back Miss Eco International victory for the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Ashley Subijano Montenegro left Manila for Egypt on Wednesday, February 22, to represent the Philippines in the Miss Eco International pageant.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting all the other candidates of Miss Eco international,” she said in an Instagram post, alongside photos of her wearing green coords while holding a Philippine flag.

Fellow beauty queens such as Maureen Montagne, Gwendolyne Fourniol, Nicole Borromeo, and Karen Laurrie Mendoza expressed their well-wishes for Ashley’s pageant journey.

Prior to her departure, Ashley also shared her eco-tourism video for the pageant, where she talked about how climate change affected the beauty of the Philippines.

“As a Miss Eco International from the Philippines, I hope to promote the practices of sustainable tourism. With our impact, we can inspire people as they travel throughout the world,” she said in the clip.

Ashley is aiming for a back-to-back victory for the Philippines with reigning Miss Eco International Kathleen Paton. If she wins, she’ll be the third Filipina to win the country’s Miss Eco International crown after Cynthia Thomalla (2018) and Paton (2022).

The Miss Eco International 2023 coronation night is set for March 4. – Rappler.com