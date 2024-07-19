Baguio’s Krishnah Marie Gravidez is Miss World Philippines 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Krishnah was the previous Miss Charm Philippines 2023 titleholder before joining Miss World Philippines 2024

MANILA, Philippines – Krishnah Marie Gravidez of Baguio was crowned Miss World Philippines 2024 during the live coronation night held in the Mall of Asia Arena, which began on Sunday evening, July 19 and ended up running until the early hours of Monday, July 20.

Gravidez bested 32 other candidates in the competition to succeed Miss World Philippines 2022 Gwendolyne Fourniol.

Prior to joining Miss World Philippines 2024, Gravidez was named Miss Charm Philippines 2023 in May 2023 after finishing in the Top 5 of the Miss Universe Philippines 2023. She relinquished her Miss Charm Philippines title in June 2024.

During the coronation night, Gravidez also took home the Best in Evening Gown, Best in Swimsuit, and Miss Photogenic special awards.

Aside from Gravidez, four other women were also crowned. The winners of the other titles are:

Reina Hispanoamericana Filipina: Dia Mate (Cavite)

Miss Multinational Philippines: Nikki Buenafe (Pangasinan)

Miss Tourism Philippines: Patricia Bianca Tapia (Batangas)

Face of Beauty: Jeanne Isabelle Bilasano (Bicol Region)

They will go on to represent the Philippines in their respective international competitions abroad.

Meanwhile, runners-up for the Miss World Philippines 2024 pageant include Tarlac’s Jasmine Omay as 1st princess and Pampanga’s Sophia Bianca Santos as 2nd princess.

Initially, the organization unveiled a total of 35 candidates for its 2024 pageant. However, two delegates – Laguna’s Tanya Granados and Taguig’s Paola Bagaforo – withdrew from the competition. – Rappler.com