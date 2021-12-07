WATCH: Beatrice Luigi Gomez’ introduction video for Miss Universe 2021

'I'm very grateful that the Philippines is very supportive of sending an LGBTQ+ member to represent our country,' says Beatrice

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine bet Beatrice Luigi Gomez talked about being a member of the LGBTQ+ community in her introduction video, which was released on Monday, December 6, for the Miss Universe 2021 competition.

“I’m very grateful that the Philippines is very supportive of sending an LGBTQ+ member to represent our country. It’s a big deal because we are here to give positivity and be an inspiration, especially to the young children who are looking up to us. That they can be whoever they want to be when they grow up,” she said.

In September 2021, Beatrice made history as the first openly-bisexual Filipina candidate to win the title. At the time of the pageant, the beauty queen has candidly shared some details of her relationship with her then-girlfriend Kate Jagdon. In November, however, Kate announced that they had ended their six-year relationship.

On several occasions, Beatrice has also been vocal on the plight of the LGBTQ+ community. “Just like what everyone hopes for in the LGBTQIA+, I aspire for acceptance and inclusivity — especially equal rights and protection for the younger generation who oftentimes suffer from bullying,” she once said.

In her introduction video, the 26-year-old beauty queen also talked about being raised by a single mother and how being an athlete landed her a scholarship.

“I was raised by a single mom and she had quite a hard time managing our household. My sister and I tried out for the volleyball varsity team and we were able to get an athletic scholarship, and that’s how we were able to go to a good school from high school to college.

“Being part of the volleyball varsity team is not just something that I take as an achievement, but it is something that really changed my life for the better,” she added. “Because I was able to help my mom in some way, and I was able to make her proud.”

Aside from being a community development worker, Beatrice also said that she’s a Philippine Navy reservist.

Beatrice is currently in Israel to compete in the Miss Universe pageant. The coronation night is scheduled on December 12 (December 13 in Manila). – Rappler.com