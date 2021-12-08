Beatrice Luigi Gomez makes it to Missosology’s ‘hot picks’ for Miss Universe 2021

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine bet Beatrice Luigi Gomez is among Missosology’s “First Hot Picks” for the 70th Miss Universe.

In a Facebook post, the pageant site named Beatrice as its 8th pick among the candidates posed to take home the prestigious crown.

“The astounding number of frontrunners is truly breathtaking and that makes our core group of correspondents and experts pretty much on the edge. While it is true that it is still early in the game to make any definite predictions, many candidates have already displayed their superior prowess upon arrival in Israel,” Missosology said.

Leading the list is Paraguay’s Nadia Ferreira. Colombia’s Valeria Ayos, India’s Harnaaz Sandhu, Spain’s Sarah Loinaz, and Venezuela’s Luiseth Materan complete the top five.

In a TV Patrol report, Beatrice revealed that she looks up to reigning Miss Universe, Mexico’s Andrea Meza, and her performance in the pageant. “If there’s one thing that I learned from Ms. Andrea Meza was that she was just being herself. She was not trying so hard. And it is very important to be who you are,” she said.

Beatrice is currently in Israel to compete in the Miss Universe pageant. On Monday, December 6, her introduction video was released, wherein she talked about being part of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Miss Universe 2021 coronation night is scheduled on December 12 (December 13 in Manila). Beatrice is vying to be the fifth Filipino to take home the crown. – Rappler.com