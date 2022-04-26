LOOK: Beatrice Luigi Gomez reunites with Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu

'I'm so happy to reunite with one of my best friends that I found in Miss Universe,' says Harnaaz

MANILA, Philippines – Months after they competed at the Miss Universe 2021 pageant in Israel, Harnaaz Sandhu and Beatrice Luigi Gomez have reunited in the Philippines.

The Miss Universe organization shared on Monday, April 25, a video of the two beauty queens hugging each other after Harnaaz arrived in Manila.

“I’m actually very happy that Harnaaz is finally here,” Bea said in the clip. “This is such an emotional reunion for the both of us. We’ve just been talking about it and now she’s here.”

Harnaaz added that they’ve “manifested” the reunion: “We have been talking about meeting and [Bea] used to be like, ‘You need to come to the Philippines…. I’m so happy to reunite with one of my best friends that I found in Miss Universe.”

The 22-year-old beauty queen is currently in the Philippines for the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night set for April 30, where she is one of the special guests.

Despite being competitors in the pageant, both Bea and Harnaaz remained as good friends. When Harnaaz was crowned Miss Universe 2021, Bea, who finished as part of the Top 5, sent congratulatory messages. – Rappler.com