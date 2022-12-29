Pageants
LOOK: Beauty queen Steffi Rose Aberasturi is married

MARRIED. Steffi Rose Aberasturi and Karl Arcenas tie the knot on December 28, 2022.

Steffi Rose Aberasturi's Instagram

Congratulations, Steffi and Karl!

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines 2021 2nd runner-up Steffi Rose Aberasturi tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Karl Arcenas on Wednesday, December 28.

The Cebuana beauty queen shared scenes from their ceremony on Instagram, including a video of their wedding rings and a photo with their officiating priest.

“Chapel wedding done,” she wrote. “Another wedding this [January].”

WEDDING. Beauty queen Steffi Rose Aberasturi shares snaps from their chapel wedding.

Steffi and Karl got engaged in January.

Steffi represented Cebu province in the 2021 Miss Universe Philippines competition. Last February, she announced that she wasn’t joining the pageant’s 2022 edition, held in April, to pursue her “true desires.” – Rappler.com 

