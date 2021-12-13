Pia Wurtzbach, Catriona Gray and other personalities congratulate Bea Gomez

PINOY PRIDE. Philippines bet Beatrice Luigi Gomez models her evening gown at the Miss Universe 2021 pageant in Eilat, Israel.

‘You made us so proud,’ Catriona says in a tweet

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino pageant fans beamed with pride as Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez ended up in the Top 5 at the pageant’s coronation held Monday, December 13, Manila time.

The Cebuana beauty queen soared through each round, making it to the first question and answer round, where she weighed in on mandating vaccine passports.

After her exit, Filipinos everywhere expressed their pride – among them public figures and celebrities, including two beauty queens who were in the same position as Bea just a few years ago.

“You made us so proud Bea!!!” Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray said on Twitter.

You made us so proud Bea!!!! 🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭 https://t.co/cbqohxYjLE — Catriona Gray (@catrionaelisa) December 13, 2021

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach echoed Catriona’s sentiments, saying Bea gave a “strong performance!”

We are super proud of you Miss Philippines Bea!! Strong performance! #70thMissUniverse #MissUniverse2021 — Pia Wurtzbach (@PiaWurtzbach) December 13, 2021

She also highlighted how much of an achievement it was just to make it to the Top 5, saying, “Pataas [nang] pataas expectations natin every year pero ‘wag rin sana natin kalimutan na ang hirap kayang umabot sa Top 5.”

(Our expectations get higher every year, but let’s not forget that even making it to the Top 5 is difficult.)

Pataas ng pataas expectations natin every year pero wag rin sana natin kalimutan na ang hirap kayang umabot sa top 5. Let’s celebrate that victory too! #MissUniverse2021 #70thMissUniverse #MissUniverse — Pia Wurtzbach (@PiaWurtzbach) December 13, 2021

“Let’s celebrate that victory too!” Pia said.

TV host Bianca Gonzalez also showed support for Bea, saying that she got “the toughest question” at the Top 5 Q&As.

“She would have nailed answering body-shaming, women leaders, social media, but she still DELIVERED!!!” Bianca tweeted. “Nakakaproud maging Pilipina (I’m so proud to be Filipina)!!!!”

Tbh Bea got the toughest question sa Top 5. She would have nailed answering body shaming, women leaders, social media, but she still DELIVERED!!!! Nakakaproud maging Pilipina!!!! 🇵🇭 — Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) December 13, 2021

Vice President Leni Robredo said she was “truly proud” of Bea, “who showed the Universe the fierce heart and grace of the Filipina!”

She thanked Bea for representing the country well, saying, “You are an inspiration to us as you break barriers with your strength, courage, and compassion.”

Truly proud of our dear Beatrice Luigi Gomez, who showed the Universe the fierce heart and grace of the Filipina! Maraming salamat, Bea, for representing us well. You are an inspiration to us as you break barriers with your strength, courage, and compassion. Mabuhay ka! 🇵🇭💖 — Leni Robredo (@lenirobredo) December 13, 2021

Even the Philippine Navy extended their congratulations. Bea, after all, is a navy reservist, holding the rank of sergeant.

In a social media post, they congratulated her and said, “You made our maritime nation proud.”

LOOK: The PH Navy congratulates Beatrice Luigi Gomez for her top 5 finish at the 70th Miss Universe.



Beatrice is a navy reservist and holds the rank of sergeant. | via @jairojourno



📸 PH Navy pic.twitter.com/SOCTRCmMTQ — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) December 13, 2021

Ultimately, India’s Harnaaz Sandhu would end up bringing home the crown, with South Africia’s Lalela Mswane and Paraguay’s Nadia Ferreira as first and second runner-up, respectively. – Rappler.com