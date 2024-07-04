Billy Crawford, Maria Gigante to host Miss World PH 2024 coronation night

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HOSTS. Maria Gigante and Billy Crawford will host the Miss World Philippines 2024 coronation night.

OPM band The Juans will be performing during the finals night

MANILA, Philippines – Singer Billy Crawford and Miss Universal Woman 2024 Maria Gigante will serve as the hosts for the Miss World Philippines (MWP) 2024 coronation night.

The finals night is set to take place on Friday, July 19, 8 pm at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

“Don’t miss the magic they bring to the Miss World Philippines stage,” the organization said.

Meanwhile, OPM band The Juans is also confirmed to perform during the coronation night.

Those who’d like to watch the finals night live can secure passes via SM Tickets website and outlets. Ticket prices range from P560 to P10,760.

As of writing, the MWP organization has yet to announce details about live streaming options for the finals night.

Thirty-five candidates are competing to succeed Miss World Philippines 2022 Gwendolyne Fourniol. Fourniol bowed out early in the pageant’s international competition after she failed to make it to the Top 40.

Aside from the Miss World Philippines 2024 crown, two more titles are also up for grabs: Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas and Miss Philippines Tourism. – Rappler.com