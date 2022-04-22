Binibining Pilipinas announces candidates for 2022

Who will be the next Binibining Pilipinas?
MANILA, Philippines – Binibining Pilipinas announced its official candidates for the 2022 pageant, posting their names and photos on the pageant’s official Facebook page.
The competitors were chosen after the pageant opened for applications in February and a final screening was held on April 22.
The 40 official candidates are:
- Anna Valencia Lakrini
- Anne de Mesa
- Chelsea Fernandez
- Christine Juliane Opiaza
- Cyrille D. Payumo
- Diana Mackey
- Diana Pinto
- Eiffel Rosalita
- Elda Louise Aznar
- Esel Mae P. Pabilaran
- Ethel Abellanosa
- Fatima Kate Bisan
- Gabrielle Basiano
- Gracia Elizabeth Mendoza
- Graciella Lehman
- Gwendoline Meliz F. Soriano
- Iman Franchesca M. Cristal
- Ina Patricia Malaluan
- Jane Darren Genobisa
- Janine Navarro
- Jashmin Dimaculangan
- Jasmine Omay
- Jeriza B. Uy
- Jessica Rose McEwen
- Joanna Day
- Joanna Ricci Alajar
- Karen Laurrie Mendoza
- Krizzia Lynn O. Moreno
- Leslie B. Avila
- Ma. Francesca Taruc
- Mariella V. Esguerra
- Mary Justinne Punsalang
- Natasha Ellema Jung
- Nicole Borromeo
- Nicole Budol
- Nyca Mae O. Bernardo
- Patricia Go
- Roberta Tamondong
- Stacey Daniella B. Gabriel
- Yllana Marie S. Aduana
The women will vie for five titles, including the top crown Binibining Pilipinas International, currently held by last year’s winner, Hannah Arnold.
The pageant has yet to announce its schedule of activities. – Rappler.com