Binibining Pilipinas announces candidates for 2022

NEW BATCH. Binibining Pilipinas announces a new set of candidates for 2022.

Who will be the next Binibining Pilipinas?

MANILA, Philippines – Binibining Pilipinas announced its official candidates for the 2022 pageant, posting their names and photos on the pageant’s official Facebook page.

The competitors were chosen after the pageant opened for applications in February and a final screening was held on April 22.

The 40 official candidates are:

Anna Valencia Lakrini

Anne de Mesa

Chelsea Fernandez

Christine Juliane Opiaza

Cyrille D. Payumo

Diana Mackey

Diana Pinto

Eiffel Rosalita

Elda Louise Aznar

Esel Mae P. Pabilaran

Ethel Abellanosa

Fatima Kate Bisan

Gabrielle Basiano

Gracia Elizabeth Mendoza

Graciella Lehman

Gwendoline Meliz F. Soriano

Iman Franchesca M. Cristal

Ina Patricia Malaluan

Jane Darren Genobisa

Janine Navarro

Jashmin Dimaculangan

Jasmine Omay

Jeriza B. Uy

Jessica Rose McEwen

Joanna Day

Joanna Ricci Alajar

Karen Laurrie Mendoza

Krizzia Lynn O. Moreno

Leslie B. Avila

Ma. Francesca Taruc

Mariella V. Esguerra

Mary Justinne Punsalang

Natasha Ellema Jung

Nicole Borromeo

Nicole Budol

Nyca Mae O. Bernardo

Patricia Go

Roberta Tamondong

Stacey Daniella B. Gabriel

Yllana Marie S. Aduana

The women will vie for five titles, including the top crown Binibining Pilipinas International, currently held by last year’s winner, Hannah Arnold.

The pageant has yet to announce its schedule of activities. – Rappler.com