LOOK: Bb. Pilipinas International 2024 Myrna Esguerra graduates from college

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'Why should I choose between a diploma and a crown when I can have both,' says the beauty queen from Abra

MANILA, Philippines – Just weeks after winning the Binibining Pilipinas International 2024 crown, Myrna Esguerra has added another feather to her cap: a college degree.

The beauty queen marked her latest milestone through an Instagram post on Wednesday, July 31. “Crown or Diploma? I say why should I choose between a diploma and a crown when I can have both,” she wrote.

Esguerra also looked back on the struggles she went through to achieve her dream, saying that at seven years old, she already had to “handle everything on [her] own” because her mother was working abroad.

“It wasn’t a matter of choice, but out of necessity driven by my circumstances. That little girl fought so hard, I am so proud of you, little Myrna.”

She added, “I had to hug myself so many times to continue and I kept on reminding myself of the reasons why I should push through. And one of the reasons is to prove that no matter who you are or where you came from, you can dream big and make that dream your reality.”

She ended her post with a message of gratitude to those who supported her journey.

Esguerra finished with a Bachelor of Science degree in Tourism Management at City College of Angeles.

Fellow beauty queens such as Angelica Lopez, Francesca Taruc, Jenny Ramp, and Trisha Martinez congratulated Esguerra on her newest achievement.

Esguerra was crowned during the Binibining Pilipinas 2024 pageant on July 7. However, she will be representing the Philippines in the Miss International 2025 competition. – Rappler.com