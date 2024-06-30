Binibining Pilipinas 2024: All the candidates’ photos, videos you want to see

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Get to know the candidates vying to win the Binibining Pilipinas 2024 International and Globe titles

MANILA, Philippines – The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) is set to crown its 2024 queens on Sunday, July 7.

Forty ladies are competing to earn the right to represent the country in two international pageants: Miss International and Miss Globe.

The winners will be taking the reins from current titleholders Binibining Pilipinas International 2023 Angelica Lopez and Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2023 Anna Valencia Lakrini.

To mark its 60th anniversary, the BPCI is handing out new crowns and P1 million each for the two winners. Meanwhile, the runners-up will be given P400,000 each.

The coronation night, which will take place at the Araneta Coliseum, will be hosted by Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Miss Grand International 2016 1st runner-up Nicole Cordoves, Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa, and Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa.

Reigning Miss International 2023 Andrea Rubio will also grace the event, while BPCI teased that over a hundred past Binibining Pilipinas queens will also come together for a reunion.

Set to entertain audiences with their performances are P-pop powerhouse SB19 and OPM icons Martin Nievera and Gary Valenciano.

Ahead of the pageant’s coronation night, take a look at the photos and videos you’d want to see to get to know all the participating candidates for Binibining Pilipinas 2024:

– Rappler.com