Binibining Pilipinas sets date for 2022 coronation night

The event will see a new set of queens vying for four different titles

MANILA, Philippines – The Binibining Pilipinas 2022 coronation night is happening on Sunday, July 31.

The pageant made the announcement on social media, saying that the show will take place at the Araneta Coliseum starting at 10 pm.

The show will have a live telecast on TV5, A2Z Channel 11, The Kapamilya Channel, and the Metro Channel. It will also be broadcast on iWantTFC and the Binibining Pilipinas official YouTube channel.

Tickets will be available soon via Ticketnet, with prices ranging from P500 general admission, to P10,500 VIP.

The coronation night will see the pageant’s top 40 competing for four different titles and a chance to participate in various international pageants, including one of the Big Four pageants, Miss International. – Rappler.com