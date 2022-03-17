Bohol’s Pauline Amelincx wins Miss Universe PH introduction challenge

Delegates from San Pablo, Laguna and Cebu Province are part of the challenge's Top 3



MANILA, Philippines – Pauline Cuchard Amelinckx of Bohol won the introduction challenge for the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant, the organization announced on Wednesday, March 16.

Joining her in the top 3 are San Pablo, Laguna’s Shaira Aliyah Diaz, and Cebu Province’s Lou Dominique Piczon.

The challenge winners were chosen “based on votes from the public and the judges.” The delegates’ introduction videos were first released in the streaming platform kumu on Monday, March 14, noon while the voting started on Tuesday, March 15, 9 am.

All the introduction videos were also posted on the organization’s other social media platforms.

After the introduction challenge, the delegates are now set to take on the swimsuit challenge.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night is scheduled on April 30. Reigning titleholder Beatrice Luigi Gomez, who ended her Miss Universe journey in the Top 5, is set to crown her successor. – Rappler.com