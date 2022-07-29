LOOK: Catriona Gray, Nicole Cordoves stun in photos recreating Bb. Pilipinas swimsuit looks

The two beauty queens’ simple yet elegant gowns were inspired by their swimsuits from their Bb. Pilipinas days

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2016 Nicole Cordoves took to Instagram to share stunning snapshots of themselves in gowns inspired by their swimsuits from their own Binibining Pilipinas stints.

“Sister Act,” Catriona wrote. “My [sister Nicole] and I are back as the all-female hosting tandem for [Binibining Pilipinas 2022.]”

Catriona shone in her sleeveless metallic gold dress with wrap-around details, a spitting image of her swimsuit competition look during her Binibining Pilipinas 2018 run, where she also went on to win the Best in Swimsuit award.

Meanwhile, Nicole donned a white dress in the same style to recreate her strappy white swimsuit look from her days competing to win the title of Binibining Pilipinas 2016. She ended up bagging the Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2016 title.

Nicole also shared the same photos on her own page, expressing her excitement to host Binibining Pilipinas again with her close friend Catriona. “Forever Binibinis,” she wrote. “I’m so excited to share the [Binibining Pilipinas] stage once again with my Queen Sister [Catriona]!”

The two beauty queens were also Binibining Pilipinas 2021’s hosts, where they were named the first all-female tandem to host the esteemed pageant.

Binibining Pilipinas’ grand coronation night is set to take place on Sunday, July 31 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City. The 40 contestants will go head to head to represent the Philippines in the following pageants: Miss International, Miss Globe, Miss Intercontinental, and Miss Grand International. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern