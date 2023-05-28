WATCH: Catriona Gray, Nicole Cordoves stun in ‘I’m a Woman’ video 

'We had so much fun shooting this. Inspired of course by global icons Cher and Raquel Welch,' says Catriona.

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina beauty queens Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Miss Grand International 2016 1st runner-up Nicole Cordoves channeled inner global icons Cher and Raquel Welch in a recent photoshoot.

Wearing silver gowns with gold embellishments, Catriona and Nicole did a short skit before lip synching to a performance of “I’m A Woman,” which Cher and Raquel performed on The Cher Show.

In her Friday, May 26 post, Catriona said that the shoot was “dedicated to all the capable, strong women going after dreams this weekend on the [Binibining Pilipinas] 2023 stage, as well as to all women who refuse to cease in their pursuit of their dreams.”

Catriona and Nicole will be hosting the Binibining Pilipinas 2023 coronation night set for Sunday, May 28 at the Araneta Coliseum, alongside Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa.

Catriona and Nicole made history in 2021 as the first all-female host tandem for the pageant’s coronation night. They also hosted the pageant’s final night in 2022.

Meanwhile, Nicole dedicated a message to women who continue to inspire each other.

“I’m a woman because of all the strong women who came before me, all the empowered women who inspire me. May we become the woman who helps the next one become the best they can be,” she wrote, alongside photos of her from the shoot.

In a separate post, Catriona also thanked the team behind the shoot, saying that they had so much fun filming it.

In the Binibining Pilipinas 2023 pageant, 40 candidates are battling it out to represent the Philippines in the following pageants: Miss International and Miss Globe. – Rappler.com