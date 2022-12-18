LOOK: Celeste Cortesi arrives in US for final Miss Universe preps

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi has arrived in the United States for the “final leg of her training” for the upcoming pageant.

According to a post by the Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) organization, the beauty queen left the Philippines on Friday, December 16 – almost a month before the pageant’s coronation night set on January 14, 2023 at New Orleans, Louisiana.

“Safe travels, queen! Take a look as Miss Universe Philippines 2022 @celeste_cortesi embarks on her journey to the US for the final leg of her training for the 71st Miss Universe competition,” they captioned the post, alongside photos of Celeste in a white hoodie with matching white pants and shoes.

In a separate post, the MUP announced that Celeste’s plane had landed safely. In her Instagram story on Saturday, December 17, Celeste updated that she’s “loving the weather” in the US.

Celeste will be undergoing a series of training as part of her final preparations for the competition before they begin with pre-pageant activities. She will be competing in hopes of clinching the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown

Reigning queen Harnaaz Sandhu from India is set to crown her successor. – Rappler.com