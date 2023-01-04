‘This is it, Philippines’: Celeste Cortesi flies to New Orleans for Miss Universe 2022

Celeste and the other Miss Universe delegates will participate in a series of pre-pageant activities before the January 14 coronation night

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi is on her way to New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, for the official start of the 71st Miss Universe competition!

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, January 5, the Filipino-Italian beauty queen shared photos of herself looking fierce in an all-red ensemble, featuring a leather coat with a fur collar and knee-length boots.

The photos, taken at the Los Angeles International Airport, also showed Celeste being surrounded by suitcases sporting the Philippine flag, and the phrases “Miss Universe Philippines” and “Celeste Cortesi.” “This is it, Philippines,” she wrote.

The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization also shared more snaps of Celeste at the airport. “We are sending all the good energy your way,” they captioned the post.

Fellow beauty queens such as Beatrice Luigi Gomez, Kathleen Paton, Hannah Arnold, and Samantha Bernardo sent in their well-wishes for Celeste’s pageant journey.

Celeste left the Philippines for the United States on December 16 for the “final leg of her training.” MUPH has been sharing snippets of her preparation for the pageant in a series of vlogs.

More than 80 delegates from all over the world are expected to arrive in New Orleans between January 3 to 6 for the pageant’s registration and orientation.

The Miss Universe 2022 coronation night is scheduled for January 14 (early morning of January 15 in the Philippines), with reigning queen Harnaaz Sandhu from India crowning her successor.

Celeste will be competing in hopes of clinching the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown. – Rappler.com