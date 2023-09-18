LOOK: Celeste Cortesi joins Miss Universe Egypt 2023 selection panel 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

This is the second time for Celeste to be part of a jury of an international Miss Universe franchise after Miss Universe Thailand 2023

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe Egypt organization has tapped Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi to be part of the jury members of their 2023 pageant.

The organization made the announcement on Friday, September 15, sharing an art card featuring the Filipino-Italian beauty queen.

“The pride and the forever queen of the Philippines, the celestial beauty with unparalleled charm and grace Celeste Cortesi as our Official Miss Universe Egypt Selection Committee,” they captioned the post.

Also part of the Miss Universe Egypt 2023 jury are Egyptian celebrity and philanthropist Sameera Shah.

A final date for the Miss Universe 2023 coronation night has yet to be announced, but this year’s edition would serve as the return of the pageant in three years.

In May, Dubai-based company Yugen Group, which is headed by Filipino personality Josh Yugen, acquired the Miss Universe Egypt franchise.

Yugen Group also handles the Miss Universe Bahrain pageant, which will see Filipino personalities Arci Muñoz and Bailey May as members of the jury for its 2023 pageant.

Meanwhile, the Miss Universe Egypt 2023 competition would be the second time that Celeste judges an international Miss Universe franchise. In August, she was one of the judges for Miss Universe Thailand 2023.

Celeste represented the Philippines in the Miss Universe 2022 pageant, where she failed to advance to the top 16 of the competition. It marked the end of the country’s 12-year streak of entering the pageant’s semifinals round. – Rappler.com