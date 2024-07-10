Fil-Brit Christina Dela Cruz Chalk wins Miss Universe Great Britain 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Christina previously competed in Miss Universe Philippines 2024, where she finished in the Top 20

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina-British Christina Dela Cruz Chalk will be representing Great Britain in the Miss Universe 2024 pageant.

The 31-year-old beauty queen bested 42 other finalists during the pageant’s coronation night on July 6.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, July 9, Chalk looked back on her pageant journey, saying that her win was a “dream come true.”

“Many know this wasn’t my first, second, or even third attempt at Miss Universe Great Britain,” she wrote. “However, when Miss Universe lifted their age restrictions, I knew there was unfinished business. I’m glad I followed my heart.”

In a separate Instagram post, Chalk also shared photos from her previous pageants. She finished 1st runner-up in both of Miss Universe Great Britain’s 2016 and 2021 editions but unplaced during its 2019 edition.

Chalk also joined Miss Scotland in 2015 where she clinched 1st runner-up.

She also competed in the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 pageant as a representative of the Filipino community of the United Kingdom. Chalk entered the Top 20 of the competition, which was won by Chelsea Manalo of Bulacan.

Aside from Chalk and Manalo, Filipino-Kiwi actress and model Franki Russell will also be competing in the Miss Universe 2024 pageant. She will be representing New Zealand.

The Miss Universe 2024 coronation night is set to take place in September in Mexico. Nicaragua’s Sheynnis Palacios will crown her successor. – Rappler.com