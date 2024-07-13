Cordillera to welcome beauty queen Myrna Esguerra with community dance

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HOMETOWN SUPPORT. Esguerra flanked by Bangued Mayor Dominic Valera (left) and Abra Governor Joy Bernos (right) and Abrenian well-wishers.

The new Binibining Pilipinas International 2024's homecoming in her native Abra will happen on the grand celebration of Cordillera Day

BAGUIO, Philippines – The new Binibining Pilipinas International 2024 will have more than a homecoming in her native Abra.

Myrna Toribio Esguerra, the 60th winner of Binibining Pilipinas, will come home on Monday, July 15, with the whole Cordillera welcoming her.

Abra Governor Joy Bernos, who accompanied Myrna to Araneta Coliseum during the grand coronation night, said that she will lead the community dance during the grand celebration of Cordillera Day.

July 15 is a holiday only in the region because it is the 37th Cordillera Day. The Cordillera Administrative Region was created through Executive Order 220 in 1987 by then-president Corazon Aquino.

All the region’s leaders will be dancing with the Binibining Pilipinas International 2024 with gongs and drums, Bernos said.

Esguerra’s mother is from Pidigan, Abra, though she spent time there and in Angeles City, Pampanga. She has 16 siblings, which Myrna said prodded her to finance her studies by 17, becoming a commercial model on the side.

Asked about Esguerra’s huge family, Bernos answered, “Super in love ni parents na ngata (Maybe her parents were so much in love).”

Bernos said that Esguerra joined Miss Abra in 2023 and is the first to represent the province for the Binibining Pilipinas and she won last July 7 against 39 other candidates. – Rappler.com