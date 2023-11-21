DNA found in SUV matches with DNA of missing beauty queen Catherine Camilon’s relatives

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

According to the police, this confirms that it was indeed Miss Camilon that witnesses had seen being carried into the vehicle

MANILA, Philippines – Authorities confirmed that the DNA evidence collected from the abandoned vehicle linked to the disappearance of beauty queen Catherine Camilon has matched with her relatives’ own DNA.

Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Director Police Major General Romeo Caramat Jr. told ABS-CBN News on Monday, November 20, that the hair strands and blood found on the SUV matched with the DNA samples from Camilon’s parents.

It was earlier reported that the vehicle was found on November 8 in a vacant lot at Barangay Dumuclay, Batangas City. The PNP Forensic Group reported that 17 hair strands, fingerprints, and 12 swabs of blood samples were found inside.

“It only says na ‘yung sinasabi ng mga witnesses natin na nakita nila na binubuhat si Miss Camilon ay positive. Confirmed na si Miss Camilon ‘yung nakita nila,” Caramat said about the DNA results.

(It only says that our witnesses were telling the truth when they said that they saw Miss Camilon being transferred to another vehicle. It’s a confirmation that it was Miss Camilon that they saw.)

Two witnesses claimed that they saw a bloodied, unconscious Camilon being transferred by three men from her gray Nissan Juke to a red Honda CRV in Bauan town on the night of October 12. The witnesses added that the men carrying Camilon saw them, and that one pointed a gun at them.

Despite the results from the DNA matching, Caramat said that the charges of kidnapping and serious illegal detention will remain until they find Camilon.

“Up to now, hindi pa natin nakikita o narerecover ‘yung katawan ni Miss Camilon. Hindi pa natin alam kung siya ay buhay o patay na,” he told ABS-CBN News.

(Until now, we haven’t seen or recovered the body of Miss Camilon. We don’t know if she’s alive or dead.)

Four suspects were previously charged with Camilon’s disappearance, including Police Major Allan de Castro, who admitted that he had a relationship with the beauty queen.

Camilon was first reported missing on October 12. Her mother Rose Camilon said that she last had a conversation with her daughter around 8 pm of October 12, wherein she was told that the 26-year-old high school teacher was at a gasoline station in Bauan and was going to a meeting in Batangas City.

Camilon, who represented Tuy, Batangas in the Miss Grand Philippines 2023 pageant in July, was last seen alive at a mall in Lemery town. – Rappler.com