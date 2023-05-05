Eastern Samar’s Airissh Ramos wins national costume in Miss Universe PH 2023 

TOP 3. These are the delegates who topped the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 national costume competition.

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe Philippines 2023 candidates paraded their respective national costumes on Thursday, May 4, with Airissh Ramos of Eastern Samar winning the national costume competition.

In line with this year’s theme of “Ani” or harvest, the 38 delegates took inspiration in the Philippines’ rich agriculture for their respective ensembles. The beauty queens were judged based on these criteria: Originality and Creativity (50%), Theme Interpretation (30%), and Visual Impact (20%).

Play Video

Ramos topped the competition after garnering an average score of 95.2%, with Benguet’s Joemay Leo and Southern Leyte’s Kimberly Escartin finishing as second and third placers, respectively.

Ramos also took home the Tingog ng Pilipinas Visayas special award, alongside co-winners Baguio’s Krishna Gravides and Agusan Del Norte’s Jannarie Zarzoso, who were named Tingog ng Pilipinas Luzon and Tingog ng Pilipinas Mindanao, respectively.

Titled “An Bulawanon ng Katbari ha Sinirangan” or “The Golden Harvest Season in the East,” Ramos’ ensemble was designed by John Hubert Capito. It is defined by its constructed bodice, ruffled skirt and train, and embellished with pearls and wooden beads.

During the show, Ramos described the costume as a “love letter to the farmers, a serenade to the gods.”

Prior to the national costume competition, the candidates participated in three online pre-pageant challenges: photoshoot, swimsuit, and runway.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2023 pageant night is scheduled for May 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena, with Celeste Cortesi crowning her successor.

It is the first edition of the Miss Universe pageant to allow mothers and wives to be part of the competition. – Rappler.com