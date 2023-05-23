Cebu Province’s Emmanuelle Vera claims she was part of MUPH’s ‘unannounced’ Top 10

During the controversial May 13 coronation night, Emmanuelle's pageant journey was cut short after the Top 18

MANILA, Philippines – Emmanuelle Vera of Cebu Province surprised pageant fans when she claimed that she had ended her Miss Universe Philippines 2023 journey in the Top 10, as opposed to just being in the Top 18 according to televised results.

In an Instagram post, the actress-turned-beauty queen looked back on her pageant journey and expressed her gratitude to her supporters, management, and glam team.

“To everybody who made this journey possible, you are the ones who truly deserve crowns,” she wrote in a May 17 Instagram post, alongside a clip of her from the coronation night’s swimsuit segment.

She then dedicated a message to God, the ProMedia Philippines management, and members of her glam team for their guidance and advice throughout her journey.

“A Top 10 finish, though it remains unannounced, is surely something to be grateful for, and a feat I could never have accomplished without you,” she wrote.

This statement was jarring for her supporters and Miss Universe Philippines viewers, as during the coronation night held on May 13, Vera had only officially made it to the Top 18.

The coronation night was hounded with controversy after host Xian Lim announced that technical difficulties had affected the scoring process, which had led them to do manual tallying instead. The tabulation error had forced the cancellation of the just-announced Top 10, which Vera was not a part of, with the program reverting to having all of the Top 18 compete for a spot in the Top 5.

MUPH national director Shamcey Supsup has since addressed the technical glitch issue, saying that there “were discrepancies in the initial top 10 results.”

She also emphasized that their organization’s primary objective is “to promote integrity, transparency, and accountability in all aspects of the pageant.”

As of writing, MUPH has yet to acknowledge Vera’s statement, nor release the supposed “unannounced” list of “correct” Top 10 candidates.

Despite this, Vera still left a message for the MUPH organization, saying that it gave the candidates “priceless opportunities, saw to it that [they] were all taken care of, and often forsook sleep to ensure things ran smoothly.”

“It was hectic to say the least, but you stayed committed to the ladies, and to the vision until the very end,” she added.

A social media user then commented on Vera’s Instagram post, writing that the beauty queen had never gotten the apology she deserved. “Announcing the wrong Top 10 is messed up. You deserve to hold that mic,” the comment read.

Vera replied with: “Life isn’t always fair, but it is what it is. God knows. Love you and thank you for being so staunch in your support.”

Prior to joining Miss Universe Philippines 2023, Vera finished as third runner-up in the Reina Hispanoamericana pageant in 2021.

Makati’s Michelle Dee was named Miss Universe Philippines 2023. In a separate awarding ceremony after the coronation night, Pauline Amelinckx of Bohol was proclaimed Miss Supranational Philippines 2023 and Baguio’s Krishnah Marie Gravidez was named Miss Charm Philippines 2023. – Rappler.com