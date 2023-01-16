‘We know you gave it your all’: Pia Wurtzbach, other PH beauty queens pen messages for Celeste Cortesi

'Thank you for giving an amazing performance for the country,' says the Miss Universe Philippines organization

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino beauty queens took to social media to pen their messages of support for Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi after she bowed out of the 71st Miss Universe pageant early.

Celeste failed to advance to the top 16 of the competition during the coronation night held in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, on Saturday, January 14 (Sunday morning, January 15 in Manila) – marking the end of the Philippines’ 12-year streak of entering the pageant’s semifinals round.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, who served as a backstage commentator during the finals night, quickly consoled Filipino pageant fans after the announcement.

“Guys, you are not alone. The Philippines, Thailand, Mexico, Indonesia – I know you might be really feeling a little disappointment right now, but we can always have next year,” she said.

BABAWI NEXT YEAR! 💪



Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray offered words of encouragement to the countries whose candidates failed to advance to the top 16 of the #MissUniverse2022.



Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray offered words of encouragement to the countries whose candidates failed to advance to the top 16 of the #MissUniverse2022.

Following Catriona, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach posted on Twitter to express how proud she is for Celeste’s pageant run. “We know you gave it your all, Celeste. We are very proud of you,” she said.

"We know you gave it your all, Celeste. We are very proud of you," she said.

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez, who finished in the Top 5 of the 70th Miss Universe competition, also praised Celeste.

“We are so proud of you,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “You worked so hard and represented us well. We love you queen.”

Miss Universe Philippines Charity 2022 Pauline Amelinckx applauded Celeste’s commitment to the pageant. “We have seen you work, hustle, fight and grow as you prepared to raise our flag. As I’ve told you before, you have my admiration for all your dedication in always becoming better. Always proud of you,” she said.

Miss Universe Philippines Tourism 2022 Michelle Dee also left some hearts in Pauline’s post for Celeste, with Miss Universe Philippines 2022 1st runner-up Annabelle McDonnell resharing it on her Instagram story.

The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization also lauded Celeste for “giving an amazing performance for the country.” “You inspired us with your beauty, grace, and perseverance.”

MUPH director of communications Voltaire Tayag also asked pageant fans to just “be happy for the success of the Top 16.” “All the women have worked hard to be in Miss Universe. They are all deserving,” he wrote in an Instagram story.

The 71st Miss Universe pageant is the first edition under the franchise’s new owner Anne Jakrajutatip.

The Philippines has four Miss Universe crowns: Gloria Diaz (1969), Margarita Moran (1973), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), and Catriona Gray (2018). – Rappler.com