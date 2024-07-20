Filipinos online celebrate Krishnah Gravidez’s win in Miss World Philippines 2024 pageant

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – In June, Krishnah Gravidez withdrew from representing the Philippines in the Miss Charm 2024 pageant to participate in another local pageant. For pageant fans, it was a risk that paid off after she won the Miss World Philippines (MWP) 2024 crown on Friday, July 19.
Filipinos online celebrate Gravidez’s win as she dominated the competition, winning Best in Evening Gown, Best in Swimsuit, and Miss Photogenic special awards during the coronation night.
One user even said that the Baguio queen was the “total package,” a standout in the competition among 33 candidates who vied to represent the Philippines in the Miss World pageant.
Gravidez previously participated in the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 pageant where she was crowned Miss Charm Philippines 2023.
In a post on X, Drag Den season 2 contestant Maria Lava expressed hope that the beauty queen had the chance to reflect on her controversial answer on allowing transgender women in women’s sports events.
Gravidez had said that trans women should not be allowed in women’s sports events due to “biological reasons.”
When Gravidez was asked about whether inclusivity should be a top priority in pageants during the Miss World Philippines 2024 question and answer segment, she said that pageants are “a platform to promote our advocacies.”
“I hope she was able to reflect and change her mind about this. Because I would find her to be plastic if she has the same mindset and her MWP answer would not align [with her values],” Maria Lava said in a mix of English and Filipino.
Another social media user pointed out that Gravidez’s win also highlights the recent wins of beauty queens from the Cordillera Administrative Region.
Abra’s Myrna Esguerra was the big winner of the Binibining Pilipinas 2024 pageant, as she will represent the Philippines in the Miss International pageant. Tarah Valencia, who also hails from Baguio, was crowned Miss Supranational Philippines 2025.
Bicol steals the show
Meanwhile, Bicol region’s Jeanne Isabelle Bilasano stole the hearts of pageant fans after her strong performance in the question and answer segment. She cited the importance of a loving family in one’s personal growth.
The answer solidified Bilasano’s spot as a frontrunner among fans during the competition, with one user saying they were inspired by her “authenticity and tenacity.” She would later win the Face of Beauty Philippines 2024 title.
Bilasano also won the Beauty with a Purpose challenge that showed her job as a speech-language pathologist.
Long coronation night
Some social media users criticized the Miss World Philippines Organization for dragging the coronation night until early Saturday morning, July 20.
The coronation night started past 9 pm on Friday, a hour late from the original schedule of 8 pm, and ended past 2 am on Saturday.
The Philippines only has one Miss World win – Megan Young in 2013. Gravidez joins Esguerra, Chelsea Manalo, and Irha Mel Alfeche as the country’s representatives in this year’s Big 4 pageants – Miss Universe, Miss World, Miss International, and Miss Earth. – Rappler.com
