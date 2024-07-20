Filipinos online celebrate Krishnah Gravidez’s win in Miss World Philippines 2024 pageant

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Bicol’s Jeanne Isabelle Bilasano, who would later win the Face of Beauty Philippines 2024 title, was also applauded by pageant fans for her performance in the question and answer segment

MANILA, Philippines – In June, Krishnah Gravidez withdrew from representing the Philippines in the Miss Charm 2024 pageant to participate in another local pageant. For pageant fans, it was a risk that paid off after she won the Miss World Philippines (MWP) 2024 crown on Friday, July 19.

Filipinos online celebrate Gravidez’s win as she dominated the competition, winning Best in Evening Gown, Best in Swimsuit, and Miss Photogenic special awards during the coronation night.

Worth it ang pag-withdraw sa minor pageant!!! Krishnah Gravidez of Baguio is our Miss World Philippines 2024 💙✨ #MissWorldPhilippines2024 pic.twitter.com/YT6RQosxjy — ALTStarMagic 💫 (@AltStarMagic) July 19, 2024

I so so love that Krishnah took the risk of turning down the Miss Charm crown cause now, it paid off🫶#MissWorldPhilippines2024 — H (@RoverUniversal) July 19, 2024

The WORLD is all yours, Krishnah Gravidez! She went all blue for the crown, well deserved! 💙🌎👑#MissWorldPhilippines2024 pic.twitter.com/5Gst5EYSXN — rae 🪽 (@RaeGunn) July 19, 2024

One user even said that the Baguio queen was the “total package,” a standout in the competition among 33 candidates who vied to represent the Philippines in the Miss World pageant.

She is just the total package–beauty, intelligence, height, personality, great communication skills, confidence, experience, pasarela. Name it!

Killed it, again!!! Slaaaayyy, Krishna Gravidez #MissWorldPhilippines2024 #MWPH24 https://t.co/ZxOfez7Myq — jbarri retanal (@JbarriR) July 19, 2024

Gravidez previously participated in the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 pageant where she was crowned Miss Charm Philippines 2023.

In a post on X, Drag Den season 2 contestant Maria Lava expressed hope that the beauty queen had the chance to reflect on her controversial answer on allowing transgender women in women’s sports events.

Gravidez had said that trans women should not be allowed in women’s sports events due to “biological reasons.”

When Gravidez was asked about whether inclusivity should be a top priority in pageants during the Miss World Philippines 2024 question and answer segment, she said that pageants are “a platform to promote our advocacies.”

“I hope she was able to reflect and change her mind about this. Because I would find her to be plastic if she has the same mindset and her MWP answer would not align [with her values],” Maria Lava said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Another social media user pointed out that Gravidez’s win also highlights the recent wins of beauty queens from the Cordillera Administrative Region.

Abra’s Myrna Esguerra was the big winner of the Binibining Pilipinas 2024 pageant, as she will represent the Philippines in the Miss International pageant. Tarah Valencia, who also hails from Baguio, was crowned Miss Supranational Philippines 2025.

Two Cordillerans winning a major crown for international pageants is not in my 2024 bingo card but I am here for it!!! We had Abra for Binibining Pilipinas International 2024 (for MI 2025) and now we have Baguio for #MissWorldPhilippines2024. 🤍✨ — Amber 🦋 #FREEPALESTINE 🇵🇸 (@geeyanii) July 19, 2024

Bicol steals the show

Meanwhile, Bicol region’s Jeanne Isabelle Bilasano stole the hearts of pageant fans after her strong performance in the question and answer segment. She cited the importance of a loving family in one’s personal growth.

The answer solidified Bilasano’s spot as a frontrunner among fans during the competition, with one user saying they were inspired by her “authenticity and tenacity.” She would later win the Face of Beauty Philippines 2024 title.

Bilasano also won the Beauty with a Purpose challenge that showed her job as a speech-language pathologist.

MIC DROP!!!!!! She just stood there and calmly answer the question wt so much intelligence 👏🏼 KORONAHAN NA ‘TO! #MissWorldPhilippines2024 https://t.co/VBM30W450t — à 𝓵𝓪 𝓶𝓸𝓭𝓮 (@JimmeAstrid) July 19, 2024

I’m all support with Miss Baguio when Krishnah announced she’s gonna join but it’s Bicol Region for me who nailed the

Q&A. She should haveeeee won the crown. 🥹✨#MissWorldPhilippines #MissWorldPhilippines2024 pic.twitter.com/JqbsRPZtvi — 𝓨𝓮𝓻𝓶𝓼𝓺𝓾𝓲𝓻𝓽𝓵𝓮 🐢💜 (@kimmyyyish03) July 19, 2024

MISS BICOL REGION JUST CEMENTED HERSELF AS ONE OF THE TOP CONTENDER FOR THE BLUE CROWN WITH THAT ANSWER. #MissWorldPhilippines2024 — Prim Mondi (@primmondi) July 19, 2024

I'm hoping that Isabelle Bilasano from Bicol Region will win the MWP crown. Her authenticity and tenacity are truly inspiring, and I admire her dedication to everything she does on her advocacy. Malakas feeling ko na sya ang susunod sa yapak ni Megan.💙#MissWorldPhilippines2024 pic.twitter.com/v9bSZXBwas — Minzi (@minzibeyvi) July 19, 2024

Long coronation night

Some social media users criticized the Miss World Philippines Organization for dragging the coronation night until early Saturday morning, July 20.

The coronation night started past 9 pm on Friday, a hour late from the original schedule of 8 pm, and ended past 2 am on Saturday.

baka nagnap muna yung ibang candidates, kakaantok na kasi talaga #MissWorldPhilippines2024 — Keton (@funfunnytrip) July 19, 2024

mas malala pala to kesa MUPH nung may 🫠 #MissWorldPhilippines2024 — greys 🌼 (@gracedlvg) July 19, 2024

Sus ginooo 1:22 am na rarampa pa lang mga dating korona #MissWorldPhilippines2024 — MissGee20 (@GailOrante) July 19, 2024

ang daming eksenw miss world jusq anong oras naaaa 🙄 #MissWorldPhilippines2024 — 𐙚₊˚⊹ (@yoogirltine) July 19, 2024

The Philippines only has one Miss World win – Megan Young in 2013. Gravidez joins Esguerra, Chelsea Manalo, and Irha Mel Alfeche as the country’s representatives in this year’s Big 4 pageants – Miss Universe, Miss World, Miss International, and Miss Earth. – Rappler.com