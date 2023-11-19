Fans praise Michelle Dee for Miss Universe 2023 run, saying she was ‘robbed’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

There were also many reasons to celebrate this year’s Miss Universe pageant such as diverse candidates making it to the Top 20 and Nicaragua winning its first crown

MANILA, Philippines – When Michelle Dee was finally given the chance to become Miss Universe Philippines back in May, pageant fans were debating about whether her victory was well-deserved.

Six months later, those fans threw their support for her Miss Universe 2023 run on Sunday, November 19, saying that she was “robbed” of a chance to bag the Philippines’ fifth crown.

Me when Michelle Dee didn’t make it to the Top 5#MissUniverse2023 pic.twitter.com/S52H2LKxSI — Alphina (@maleedus) November 19, 2023

Keywords related to this year’s Miss Universe pageant dominated X Philippine trends, including “Top 10” and “COOKING SHOW,” among others.

Filipinos online said Michelle’s omission from the Top 5 was “questionable,” especially with her win in the “Voice For Change” category.

Michelle Dee's exclusion from the Top 5 would go down in history as one of the most questionable things in Miss Universe history, from winning "Voice for Change" to the "Carnival Spirit Award." There is something wrong, Mama Paula, there is. #MissUniverse2023 #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/vfK4bZWyrz — Kurt Russel (@_dndkrt) November 19, 2023

The fact that MMD won the Voice for Change award, it’s obvious she also slayed the closed door interview.



Her performances in the finale were superb, especially the evening gown portion.



So what went wrong? What’s an actual reason why she didn’t enter top 5?



Nakakaputangina. — 𝖒𝖆𝖗𝖈𝖚𝖘 (@BayaniMark_) November 19, 2023

Others, including RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Aura Mayari, said that she would have “slayed” the Q&A portion. They added that they were underwhelmed by the answers of the Top 5 and the Top 3.

Lol these questions are so simple and answers are so underwhelming. They know MMD would slay so they robbed her of Top 5. #MissUniverse2023 #MichelleDee pic.twitter.com/BeiUiTfnI6 — kris ♡｡˚ ia (@yunalesmis) November 19, 2023

IMAGINE if nakapasok si michelle sa top 3 and her answer would be apo whang-od and she specify her inspiration with her gown IT'S OVER!!!!! WOULD'VE, COULD'VE, SHOULD'VE!!!!!#MissUniverse2023 #MichelleMarquezDeepic.twitter.com/TY1D83Itpt — creig (@tayssswifts) November 19, 2023

Okay. Philippines stood out during the evening gown and I don’t understand why she didn’t make top 5. Because they know she’s smart and would have won Miss Universe after Q&A. #missuniverse shocked! 😞😞😞 — Aura Mayari 🌙 (@AuraMayari) November 19, 2023

The highlight of the night for social media users was Michelle’s Mark Bumgarner black evening gown, which was a tribute to Apo Whang-Od, who is dubbed the last and oldest mambabatok of the Kalinga ethnic group.

No. It is not just some gown. It's paying homage to national treasure. It's representation. It's history, culture, arts. It's nationalism. It's mad respect. 🇵🇭🖤 #MichelleMarquezDee #MichelleDee pic.twitter.com/nC8hpF1iZC — Tonee Tiu (@itsthonie) November 19, 2023

YUNG DETAILS TALAGA NG GOWN NI MISS PHILIPPINES. TRAILBLAZER, GAME CHANGER. VERY 21ST CENTURY. I CANNOT MOVE ON. BEST GOWN SINCE CATRIONA. DEE NAGPASAPAW SA KABOGERANG MISS NICARAGUA BEFORE HER. SURE TOP 5 WITH THIS ALONE #MissUniverse2023 pic.twitter.com/kSVMJWD7qO — dave guino (@kakaidave) November 19, 2023

Some users said that Michelle’s evening gown stood out among the Top 10 contestants.

Pia was the one only wearing blue among the top 3 (white, silver). Catriona was the only one wearing red among the top 3 (silver, nude-gold). Now, Michelle was the only one wearing black with almost everyone at the top 10 wear white/silver.



In this essay, I will… — jego ✿ 🇵🇸🇨🇩🇸🇩🇵🇭 (@jegobayani) November 19, 2023

michelle dee was obviously a THREAT because the last time someone in the top 5 wore a gown that REALLY stood out, we know what happened #MissUniverse2023 pic.twitter.com/b0KeDttFpj — kei | #SussaemSabu for RDTKS4 (@lovesjinkyung) November 19, 2023

Eyes on Catriona

Even with all eyes on Michelle, pageant fans were also talking about Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray as she showed her full support for the Philippines as a backstage host.

CATRIONA GRAY IS EVERY FILIPINO RIGHT NOW AFTER MICHELLE DEE FAILED TO ENTER TOP 5 😭 #MissUniverse2023 pic.twitter.com/LLa5og8hSs — Aries (@_buenosaries) November 19, 2023

CATRIONA NARRATING HER PROMPT OMG SLAYY pic.twitter.com/oLfPI5fwQP — cheche 🍁🧣🎀 (@luvcharliexmila) November 19, 2023

Some hoped that Catriona would become one of the main hosts for next year’s pageant.

Ang mananalo rito talaga ay si Catriona. 🥰 Napaka husay na host! 💖 — raffy magno (@raffymagno) November 19, 2023

Cause for celebration

Even with pageant fans disappointed with Michelle’s final placement, there were many reasons to celebrate this year’s pageant such as the return of the Philippines in the semifinals after Celeste Cortesi had an early exit last year.

Atleast, Philippines is BACK!! Top 10 finish is not bad after natin maging clapper last year. Still, nakaka proud si Michelle Dee. Alam naman natin na 50/50 ang pinoys sa kanya. 50% supporter and 50% basher. Ayan. Sinampal kayo ng top 10 finish ni Michelle Dee. 🇵🇭 #MissUniverse — Q U E E N • H E L L A • DEE 👸🏻 (@QueenHellaaa) November 19, 2023

I WAS BEYOND HAPPY WHEN PH WAS CALLED IN TOP 20 AND SABI KO SI MICHELLE NA ANG BAHALA SA TOP 10 TO FINALS KAYA ITO ANG REAL REACTION AHSHWHSHWHSHWHS #MissUniverse #72ndMissUniverse #MichelleDee #MMD #ForDEEUniverse #MissUniverse2023 pic.twitter.com/ElalKdJsCk — migs is seeing TXT again 💙✨ (@miiggggyyy) November 19, 2023

Inclusivity was also highlighted in this year’s semifinals with contestants who are transgender (Portugal), plus-sized (Nepal), and a mother (Colombia), among others.

HERstory ✨ #MissUniverse2023



First trans woman, Portugal.

First plus-sized woman, Nepal.

First mother, Colombia.

First participation, Pakistan.



WHAT A TOP 20 THIS YEAR!!! 😍💖 pic.twitter.com/STjbFpjHZb — ❀ (@chofornal) November 19, 2023

Transgender woman (Portugal) plus-sized (Nepal) mother (Colombia) and of course, Philippines in the Top 20!!!!!! Hello, inclusivity! Hello, Universe!!!!! #MissUniverse2023 — KaladKaren (@jervijervi) November 19, 2023

Filipino fans also screamed a big “dasurv” to Nicaragua’s Sheynnis Palacios for bagging the country’s first Miss Universe crown.

Thailand- motherhood statement

Australia- to become her mother

Nicaragua- address gender pay gap.



I mean? It is obvious!!!! — yves (@yvespcdm) November 19, 2023

NICARAGUA DESERVES THE CROWN! She has always been a standout!



Her preliminary performance made her the one to beat! Her NatCos showcase will always be remembered!



And today we saw her fight for her country’s first Miss Universe crown! CROWN HER! pic.twitter.com/63BR9HanTh — Miss Mela Habijan (@missmelahabijan) November 19, 2023

NICARAGUA DASURV! 🥺



PERO MMD DAPAT ASA TOP 5 KA!!! — Chienna Filomeno (@ChieFilomeno) November 19, 2023

‘Love and kindness’

Following her Top 10 exit, Michelle told her fans in an Instagram broadcast channel message to prioritize “love and kindness over everything” as she thanked Filipinos for their support.

'LOVE AND KINDNESS OVER EVERYTHING!' 🇵🇭#MichelleDee thanks her supporters in her Instagram broadcast channel for their support in the #MissUniverse pageant.#MissUniverse2023 UPDATES: https://t.co/sAD4cBJD9F pic.twitter.com/A11yR9gySN — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) November 19, 2023

Fans saw how Michelle was true to her word after hugging Miss Universe 2023 first runner-up Thailand’s Anntonia Porsild.

Michelle Dee comforting Anntonia Porsild 🥲 gotta love our South East Asian girlies 🇵🇭🇹🇭#MissUniverse2023 pic.twitter.com/actPNdtHwG — whalien (@whalienboi) November 19, 2023

Congratulations to all the Miss Universe delegates. You are winners in your own right! – Rappler.com