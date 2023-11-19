Fans praise Michelle Dee for Miss Universe 2023 run, saying she was ‘robbed’

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – When Michelle Dee was finally given the chance to become Miss Universe Philippines back in May, pageant fans were debating about whether her victory was well-deserved.
Six months later, those fans threw their support for her Miss Universe 2023 run on Sunday, November 19, saying that she was “robbed” of a chance to bag the Philippines’ fifth crown.
Keywords related to this year’s Miss Universe pageant dominated X Philippine trends, including “Top 10” and “COOKING SHOW,” among others.
Filipinos online said Michelle’s omission from the Top 5 was “questionable,” especially with her win in the “Voice For Change” category.
Others, including RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Aura Mayari, said that she would have “slayed” the Q&A portion. They added that they were underwhelmed by the answers of the Top 5 and the Top 3.
The highlight of the night for social media users was Michelle’s Mark Bumgarner black evening gown, which was a tribute to Apo Whang-Od, who is dubbed the last and oldest mambabatok of the Kalinga ethnic group.
Some users said that Michelle’s evening gown stood out among the Top 10 contestants.
Eyes on Catriona
Even with all eyes on Michelle, pageant fans were also talking about Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray as she showed her full support for the Philippines as a backstage host.
Some hoped that Catriona would become one of the main hosts for next year’s pageant.
Cause for celebration
Even with pageant fans disappointed with Michelle’s final placement, there were many reasons to celebrate this year’s pageant such as the return of the Philippines in the semifinals after Celeste Cortesi had an early exit last year.
Inclusivity was also highlighted in this year’s semifinals with contestants who are transgender (Portugal), plus-sized (Nepal), and a mother (Colombia), among others.
Filipino fans also screamed a big “dasurv” to Nicaragua’s Sheynnis Palacios for bagging the country’s first Miss Universe crown.
‘Love and kindness’
Following her Top 10 exit, Michelle told her fans in an Instagram broadcast channel message to prioritize “love and kindness over everything” as she thanked Filipinos for their support.
Fans saw how Michelle was true to her word after hugging Miss Universe 2023 first runner-up Thailand’s Anntonia Porsild.
Congratulations to all the Miss Universe delegates. You are winners in your own right! – Rappler.com
