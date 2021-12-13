TRANSCRIPT: Miss Universe 2021 final statements

MANILA, Philippines – The top three candidates of Miss Universe 2021 answered one last question for their final statements at the pageant’s finals on Monday, December 13, in Israel.

Each candidate responded on the spot to this question: “What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?”

Here’s what they had to say:

Lalela Mswane, South Africa

I would implore young women today to choose courage over comfort every opportunity they get. I’d also like young women to know that since the beginning of time, they’ve had everything within them to achieve anything they wanted. It is unfortunately the world that convinced us that we did not.

Harnaaz Sandhu, India

Well, I think the biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique and that what makes you beautiful, stop comparing yourselves with others and let’s talk about more important things that’s happening worldwide. I think this is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourself because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that’s why I’m standing here today.

Nadia Ferreira, Paraguay

I've been through so many hard situations in my life but I [overcame] it, so I want all women, all person[s] who [are] watching in this moment to join forces, to do what you are meant to do because you can do it, no matter the situation. You can overcome it, and you can always be victorious.