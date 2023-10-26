LOOK: Francine Reyes heads to Egypt for Miss Eco Teen International 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Francine is competing in hopes of winning the Philippines' second Miss Eco Teen crown

MANILA, Philippines – Francine Reyes left Manila for Egypt on Wednesday, October 25, to represent the Philippines in the Miss Eco Teen International pageant.

ALV Pageant Circle shared photos of Reyes holding a Philippine flag while in the airport.

“Let us all support her journey to the crown,” they captioned the post.

The 19-year-old beauty queen from Tarlac was named Miss Eco Teen Philippines 2023 during the Miss Grand Philippines pageant in July where Cagayan de Oro’s Nikki de Moura took home the top title.

Reyes is competing in hopes of winning the Philippines’ second Miss Eco Teen title, following Roberta Tamondong’s win in 2020. For the past two years, Philippine bets — Tatyana Austria (2021) and Bea McLelland (2022) — finished as 1st runner-up.

Activities for the Miss Eco Teen International 2023 is slated for October 27 to November 3. India’s Cherisha Chanda will be crowning her successor. – Rappler.com