LOOK: Hannah Arnold is Filipiniana Barbie for Miss International 2022 national costume

MANILA, Philippines – Hannah Arnold got all dolled up, so to speak, for her national costume in the 2022 Miss International pageant, as seen in a social media post by local beauty camp Aces & Queens on Monday, December 12.

Designer Manny Halasan worked with Hannah, 2021’s Binibining Pilipinas International, to craft a cornflower blue ensemble inspired by Hannah’s favorite toy – a Barbie doll wearing Maria Clara-style Filipiniana.

Halasan also drew inspiration from his grandfather’s antique tambourine, resulting in a piece that evoked a bygone era, complete with intricate lacework and embroidery.

According to the post, Halasan wanted Filipinos “to remember our childhood experiences and look back on our past through this classic traditional Filipiniana.”

Will Hannah win Best National Costume – and bag what Filipinos hope to be the nation’s seventh Miss International crown? Results will be out soon; the Miss International 2022 finals night will take place on December 13 at the Tokyo Dome City Hall in Japan. – Rappler.com