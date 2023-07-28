‘Hindi ko na po ipipilit ‘yung sarili ko’: Herlene Budol quits pageantry

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NO MORE PAGEANTS. The model and beauty queen hangs up her sash.

The comedienne gets candid about her pageant journey in a YouTube vlog

MANILA, Philippines – Actress and vlogger Herlene Budol announced the end of her beauty pageant journey in a YouTube vlog posted on Thursday, July 27.

“Nakakatatlong pageant na po ako pero hindi pa rin po puwede. Ibig sabihin, huwag na natin pong ipilit. Ibig sabihin po n’on, ako po si Herlene Nicole Budol na nagsasabing, ‘Sorry, Pilipinas, this is my last pageant,‘” Budol said.

(I’ve been to three pageants, but I still can’t [make it happen]. That means let’s not force it. What I mean is: I’m Herlene Nicole Budol saying, “Sorry, Philippines, this is my last pageant.”)

“Herlene Budol is signing off,” the social media personality continued, beginning to cry.

Budol admitted that she was hurt by comments saying she doesn’t have what it takes to represent the Philippines on an international stage.

“Nasasaktan lang po ako kasi parang totoo po lahat ng sinasabi n’yo na pinipilit ko lang po talaga na sumali, na hindi ko po deserve. Nagsusubok lang po ako na abutin ‘yung mga pangarap ko, na magkaroon po ako ng crown at ma-represent ko po ‘yung Pilipinas, pero ‘di ko po pala kaya,” she shared.

(I’m just hurt because it seems like everything you guys say is true – that I’m just forcing myself to join and that I don’t deserve it. I’m just trying to reach my dreams, to win a crown and represent the Philippines, but I can’t do it.)

“Siguro ‘yung panahon na ‘yung nagsasabi sa akin na, ‘Uy, tama na, Herlene. Gumising ka na sa katotohanan, hindi mo kaya i-represent ang Pilipinas,‘” she added.

(Maybe it’s time that’s telling me, “Hey, enough, Herlene. Wake up, the truth is you can’t represent the Philippines.”)

Budol then apologized and thanked her fans for their support during her pageant journey.

“Kayo po ‘yung dahilan kung bakit po ako ‘andito. Sa mga ayaw po sa akin, titigil na po ako. ‘Di ko na po ipipilit ‘yung sarili ko,“ she said.

(You are the reason why I am here. For those who don’t like me, I will stop. I won’t force myself anymore.)

Moving forward, Budol promised that even if she’s now quitting pageantry, she will still continue her advocacies. She also shared her plans to focus on her career as a model but has not revealed whether she will resign from her title as Miss Philippines Tourism 2023.

Budol first joined pageantry in 2022 through the Binibining Pilipinas national pageant, where she finished as first runner-up.

Months later, she flew to Uganda to represent the Philippines for Miss Planet International after her then-manager Wilbert Tolentino bought the rights for Miss Planet Philippines. However, she ended up having to withdraw from the pageant due to “uncertainties by the organizers.”

A year later, the 23-year-old model joined the Miss Grand Philippines 2023 pageant, where she was crowned Miss Philippines Tourism. ALV Pageant Circle, organizer of the Miss Grand Philippines pageant, later clarified that Budol’s new title had “no contractual obligation to any international pageant,” and said that she will be competing in a different pageant instead of the Miss Tourism World competition.

Budol is known for co-hosting the television show Wowowin. She gained popularity after joining the show’s segment Willie of Fortune. – with reports from Cheska Lingad/Rappler.com