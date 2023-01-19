Herlene Budol says she won’t be joining Miss Universe: ‘Wag nating ipilit’

MANILA, Philippines – Binibining Pilipinas 2022 1st runner-up Herlene Budol kept it real when fans asked her about competing in the Miss Universe pageant.

The netizens’ suggestion came after the comedian-turned-beauty queen posted an appreciation post for Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi, who failed to advance to the pageant’s Top 16.

“Celeste, maganda ka pa din (You are still beautiful). We love you,” Herlene wrote.

A follower then commented that the Philippines might have entered the Top 5 if Herlene was the one representing the country. To which she replied with, “Malabo. Bobo po ako (That’s far from happening. I’m not that smart).”

Herlene also pinned a comment, telling her supporters to not force the idea. “Wag nating ipilit, [hindi] tao pang-[Miss Universe. Pang-bardagulan lang tayo. Doon tayo sa kung saan lang tayo bagay,” she said.

(Don’t force it, we’re not fit for Miss Universe. We’re just for online fights. Let’s stick to where we will fit.)

Herlene, who rose to fame as the “Sexy Hipon Girl” from the variety show Wowowin, was named first runner-up in the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 pageant in May 2022 – her first foray into pageantry.

She was announced as the country’s representative to the Miss Planet International pageant in August. It was supposed to be Herlene’s first time to represent the country in an international pageant, but she had to withdraw due to “pageant debacles.”

In November, Herlene hinted at plans to end her pageant stint. – Rappler.com